Yamaha powers surface-mount production upgrade

Yamaha Robotics SMT Section has supplied three Sigma G5SII surface mounters and the latest YRi-V 3D optical inspection system to Vimar, which produces wiring devices and systems for smart home and building automation.
Vimar has chosen the Yamaha equipment for a new surface-mount assembly line in the company’s new logistics and production hub at Marostica, Italy. The new line delivers extra manufacturing capacity, needed to meet surging market demand for Vimar’s products, which utilise advanced technologies to support secure, safe, and energy-efficient living. They include smart switches, home automation products, climate management controllers, and door entry systems. Some of these products are based on Bluetooth wireless technology or KNX protocol, and they are widely used in all environments, from small to large buildings, and in ships and yachts.
“Smart spaces are designed to be comfortable, connected, and enhance sustainability. We believe they should be stylish too, and our approach has won industry awards throughout Europe,” explains Michele Campagnolo, engineering manager and purchasing director at Vimar. “We blend great aesthetic designs with cutting-edge technology embedded in our products. Our long-standing connection with Yamaha helps ensure all the electronic assemblies we build are of the highest quality.”
Vimar already owns three Yamaha G5SII mounters and has extensive experience with the Sigma platform, having worked with Yamaha for more than 20 years. According to Campagnolo, the existing machines have delivered excellent reliability and advanced features that help maintain consistently high placement speed and accuracy.
