Benchtop single-point selective soldering system

The all-new low-cost Pilot machine from Pillarhouse International has been designed as an entry-level, handload, benchtop machine for small- to medium-batch manufacturers, combining high levels of production flexibility with economic running costs.
Although a low-cost system, the Pilot is offered with the ability to run the acclaimed, highly flexible Pillarhouse AP nozzle technology, together with its patented market leading 1,5 mm Micro Nozzle. The process is enhanced by a localised hot Nitrogen environment at the point of soldering. An optional Nitrogen generator is built into the base of the unit and can be used to supply Nitrogen at the required levels, whilst acting as a machine stand.
Designed for low maintenance, the Pilot offers a slide in/out solder bath design for ease of access. This, in conjunction with the proven impeller-driven pump technology, makes a highly reliable, low-maintenance system.
It is offered with two universal, quick-change tooling carriers, each one being able to be exchanged to optimise cycle time. Each carrier can handle a board size up to 330 x 250 mm (13- x 10-inch).
Programming is accessed through the world-leading Pillarhouse ‘Point and Click’ PillarCOMMXLITE software package. Optional offline programming is available via PillarPAD, which allows programs to be generated independently from the machine using Gerber data.
