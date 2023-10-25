Categories

Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



The benefit of filtration systems in hazardous environments

25 October 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Operators who consistently work with hazardous gases and particles are at risk for numerous negative effects. Correspondingly, filtration products play a crucial role in protecting operators by effectively removing harmful contaminants from the surrounding environment. These products are designed to capture and eliminate a wide range of pollutants, including dust, allergens, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), chemical fumes, and microorganisms.

In industries where operators are exposed to hazardous substances, or they work in environments with poor air quality, filtration products act as a protective barrier. Air filters remove airborne particles and pollutants, preventing operators from inhaling harmful substances that can lead to respiratory issues or long-term health problems.

By implementing efficient filtration products, operators can experience several benefits:

• They create a healthier work environment by minimising the presence of harmful particles and toxins. Improved air and water quality can lead to reduced instances of respiratory problems, allergies, and other health issues among operators, ultimately enhancing their overall wellbeing.

• They can contribute to enhanced productivity and increased safety levels. When operators are exposed to clean air, they are less likely to suffer from fatigue, discomfort, or illnesses caused by poor environmental conditions. This results in higher concentration levels, better job performance, and reduced absenteeism due to health-related reasons.

Weller’s fume extraction and filtering systems are designed to make breathable air in the workplace healthier by eliminating harmful substances from work areas. Ensuring greater air purity in operators’ work areas improves their comfort, and eliminates the risk of possible lung irritation or allergic reactions caused by fumes, which can weaken the body and immune system.

Weller filters are available in a range of types and classes as they are not only developed for soldering applications (although this remains the core business), but also for bonding, painting, resin coating, marking/engraving/welding/laser cutting, medical, cosmetic, dermo-aesthetic use and more.

The Weller filtration process starts with a prefilter, which is a classic cloth filter of M5 or F7 class, whose main purpose is to block micro-dust, fibres, pollen, bacteria and pigments 5-10 µm in diameter. This prefilter also prevents clogging of the more efficient, expensive main filter.

The main filter is the most important part of the filter system because it blocks particulate matter that has not been intercepted by the prefilter, and harmful gases that are difficult to filter. This filter is available in High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) class H13, a very high efficiency class also called ‘absolute filters’. It is also available in other HEPA classes when other levels of filtration are required. Within the range of Weller filtration units, the size and capacity of the filters vary and, consequently, the useable life of the filters differs.

In addition to the HEPA filter, the main filter also consists of a granular filter containing activated carbon, potassium permanganate, or a combination of both. The oxidising chemical reaction of the granules achieves high levels of gas filtration for up to 12 months. Most Weller filtration units warn of near-clogged filters, resulting in prefilters being replaced in time and allowing the full 12 months of use for the main filter.

Weller filtration units include various solutions for arms of different lengths and diameters, hoods and nozzles, hoses, connectors and adaptors for installation, cabinets, and hoods for any application.


