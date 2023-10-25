Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



Print this page printer friendly version

IoT solder station wins design award

25 October 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The i-CON TRACE IoT soldering station from Ersa GmbH was honoured with the iF DESIGN AWARD in the ‘Industry/Tools’ category. The iF DESIGN AWARD is announced every year by the world´s oldest independent design organisation, iF International Forum Design GmbH.

The Ersa i-CON TRACE is a soldering station that can be controlled by smartphone or mobile device, slotting itself perfectly into the digital age. The station has been specially designed for use in digitally networked environments and features integrated WLAN, Bluetooth, and network card to enable seamless connectivity in digitally networked manufacturing processes.

Complicated parameter settings are a thing of the past with the i-CON TRACE. Thanks to the intuitive software, having a complicated local control panel is no longer needed. The unit features only three bar LEDs and an on/off rocker switch to allow users to fully concentrate on the soldering task at hand.

The i-CON TRACE beat out almost 11 000 hopefuls to snatch the top prize after convincing the 133-member panel of its appealing design and intuitive operating system.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 824 1427
Fax: +27 11 824 3150
Email: sales@techmet.co.za
www: www.techmet.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Techmet


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Sign and label printer
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new S3700 sign and label printer from Brady is a multi-colour industrial label printer that delivers both safety and efficiency for a business operation.

Read more...
Boosting productivity with automated troubleshooting tools
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
New surface-mount assembly analytics tools minimise stoppage time and raise production-line efficiency by identifying the causes of defects and recommending corrective actions.

Read more...
Yamaha powers surface-mount production upgrade
Truth Electronic Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha’s latest Sigma premium mounters and YRi-V 3D AOI were chosen to boost future productivity and quality at building-automation innovator Vimar.

Read more...
Benchtop single-point selective soldering system
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The all-new low-cost Pilot machine from Pillarhouse International has been designed as an entry-level, handload, benchtop machine for small- to medium-batch manufacturers.

Read more...
The benefit of filtration systems in hazardous environments
Allan McKinnon & Associates Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Weller’s fume extraction and filtering systems are designed to make breathable air in the workplace healthier by eliminating harmful substances from work areas.

Read more...
Advanced graphite embedding capability for PCB thermal management
Conical Technologies Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Teledyne Labtech has announced a major new capability, allowing the embedding of layers of synthetic graphite within RF and microwave PCBs. This provides weight savings for applications where size, weight, and power (SWaP) are key.

Read more...
Cutting edge soldering products
Zetech One Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Established in 1964, KOKI has developed and introduced a number of cutting-edge soldering materials such as halogen-free flux, anti-cracking solder alloys, and low-melting-point solder alloys.

Read more...
Reflow oven with advanced process control tech
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Aurora systems from BTU International feature modern conveyor options, a fully updated user interface, integrated Aqua Scrub flux management technology, innovative Smart Power energy savings software, and advanced process control technologies.

Read more...
Silver alloy for wave soldering
Testerion Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ALPHA SnCX Plus 07 is a lead-free silver-free alloy developed by Alpha Assembly Solutions for use as a replacement for SnPb, SAC305 and other low-silver SAC alloys.

Read more...
Why low-cost providers of device programmers are usually not the right solution
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
While it may seem tempting to initially save costs by opting for low-cost providers for device programming equipment, several drawbacks often make these choices a wrong solution for most applications.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved