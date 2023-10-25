IoT solder station wins design award

The i-CON TRACE IoT soldering station from Ersa GmbH was honoured with the iF DESIGN AWARD in the ‘Industry/Tools’ category. The iF DESIGN AWARD is announced every year by the world´s oldest independent design organisation, iF International Forum Design GmbH.
The Ersa i-CON TRACE is a soldering station that can be controlled by smartphone or mobile device, slotting itself perfectly into the digital age. The station has been specially designed for use in digitally networked environments and features integrated WLAN, Bluetooth, and network card to enable seamless connectivity in digitally networked manufacturing processes.
Complicated parameter settings are a thing of the past with the i-CON TRACE. Thanks to the intuitive software, having a complicated local control panel is no longer needed. The unit features only three bar LEDs and an on/off rocker switch to allow users to fully concentrate on the soldering task at hand.
The i-CON TRACE beat out almost 11 000 hopefuls to snatch the top prize after convincing the 133-member panel of its appealing design and intuitive operating system.
