Cutting edge soldering products

25 October 2023 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Established in 1964, KOKI has developed and introduced a number of cutting-edge soldering materials. Zetech One has a range of soldering products from KOKI that is actively advancing next-gen soldering technologies such as halogen-free flux, anti-cracking solder alloys and low-melting-point solder alloys, alongside its existing suite of high-quality soldering materials.

The full range of soldering products from KOKI includes:

• Solder paste.

• Liquid flux for wave/selective soldering.

• Residue-less solder.

• Flux cored solder wire.

• Tack flux.

• Heat curable SMT adhesives.

A range of solder pastes to solve challenges, from pillowing and bridging to poor wetting and voiding is also available, with a selection between lead–free, leaded or halogen-free solder pastes on offer.

Koki’s recently updated S3X58-HF1100-3 halogen-free solder paste provides a powerful wetting performance equivalent to halogen-containing solder pastes, whilst complying with the Halogen Free standard BS EN14582.

