Cutting edge soldering products

Established in 1964, KOKI has developed and introduced a number of cutting-edge soldering materials. Zetech One has a range of soldering products from KOKI that is actively advancing next-gen soldering technologies such as halogen-free flux, anti-cracking solder alloys and low-melting-point solder alloys, alongside its existing suite of high-quality soldering materials.
The full range of soldering products from KOKI includes:
• Solder paste.
• Liquid flux for wave/selective soldering.
• Residue-less solder.
• Flux cored solder wire.
• Tack flux.
• Heat curable SMT adhesives.
A range of solder pastes to solve challenges, from pillowing and bridging to poor wetting and voiding is also available, with a selection between lead–free, leaded or halogen-free solder pastes on offer.
Koki’s recently updated S3X58-HF1100-3 halogen-free solder paste provides a powerful wetting performance equivalent to halogen-containing solder pastes, whilst complying with the Halogen Free standard BS EN14582.
