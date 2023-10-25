Reflow oven with advanced process control tech

Aurora systems from BTU International feature modern conveyor options, a fully updated user interface, integrated Aqua Scrub flux management technology, innovative Smart Power energy savings software, and advanced process control technologies.
The Aurora’s conveyor system offers five moveable rails with advanced centre support options, and dual-lane, dual-speed configurations. The conveyor platform, which can accommodate even wider boards than previous models, was designed concurrently to allow for the use of common parts.
One of the major innovations for the Aurora platform is the new Wincon 8 oven control system. This proprietary software was designed to mimic the style of SEMI E95 compliant interfaces, and features a simplified and configurable main monitor graphic. The updated GUI navigation for Wincon 8 uses icons instead of menus, which significantly enhances the language independence of the control system. Wincon’s Smart Power feature has been upgraded to use incoming power even more efficiently during oven start-up.
In the Aurora reflow oven, maintenance access, oven contamination, input power, and process gas usage have all been improved and optimised to deliver the absolute minimum in cost of ownership. Aurora’s combination of superior thermal performance, process flexibility, and vision for the future sets the new standard for reflow ovens today.
