Silver alloy for wave soldering

ALPHA SnCX Plus 07 is a lead-free silver-free alloy developed by Alpha Assembly Solutions for use as a replacement for SnPb, SAC305 and other low-silver SAC alloys. This low-cost, high-performance alloy is perfect for use in wave solder applications, selective soldering, lead tinning, and rework processes.
The alloy is comprised of tin, copper, and a small amount of additives to enhance the alloy properties. It has been engineered to minimise drossing and copper dissolution as compared to silver-bearing alloys.
The alloy exhibits excellent mechanical reliability compared with other silver-free alloys. It has high copper corrosion resistance and the lowest-in-class dross generation. With a fast wetting and excellent hole fill, the alloy produces bright solder fillets with no surface cracks.
ALPHA SnCX Plus 07 is able to significantly reduce the TCO, without sacrificing soldering and reliability performance on simple to moderately complex assemblies.
