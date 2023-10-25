Rugged laptops support the renewable energy sector

Hydroelectricity is the primary source of renewable electricity in France. For 70 years, EDF, a French multinational electric utility company, has been designing, building, renovating and operating one of Europe’s largest hydroelectric plants. Today, the EDF Hydraulic Engineering Centre is responsible for monitoring and controlling the operation, and monitoring the risks, of all the hydroelectric plants in the park. It does this via its industrial computer substations. However, over time the devices used had become disparate, making it difficult to manage effectively.
To address this, EDF needed to standardise the industrial computer substations so that every agent across the centre used the same make and model device. These devices would need to be fit for a range of purposes and environments, be reliable, robust and powerful enough to cope with a multitude of tasks, while being tough enough to withstand shocks, drops and vibrations.
EDF turned to CDK Distribution, the official distributor of Durabook in France, and its expert resellers, and challenged them to find the right solution. The Durabook S15AB semi-rugged laptop, one of the company’s most in-demand devices, was recommended. Importantly, the device combines military-grade durability, powerful functionality and desktop performance to keep pace even for intensive tasks such as asset management and maintenance. The device also met the 15,6-inch screen requirement stipulated by EDF, and is the thinnest and lightest semi-rugged device in its class. Today, over 300 EDF Hydraulic Engineering Centre agents use the S15AB to control the operation of all the hydroelectric plants.
EDF said of the project, “The S15AB suits our agents perfectly. Everyone is very happy with the performance, speed and reliability of their computers. So far, there have been no outages, despite very heavy use in often challenging environments. Because the computers and the operating system are the same for all our agents, the estate is very easy to manage.”
Durabook has just announced the release of the next generation S15, which runs on Intel 12th Gen CPUs. It has a thin profile of 29,5 mm and weighs only 2,6 kg. The S15 can withstand a 4-foot drop and is certified with IP5X and MIL-STD-810H.
