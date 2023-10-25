Next-gen half brick DC-DC converters

SynQor has announced new additions to its MCOTS product line: the MCOTS-C-270-40-HE and MCOTS-C-270-60-HE. These new compact, high efficiency, high power, half brick DC-DC converters are based on SynQor’s next generation, isolated, fixed-frequency synchronous rectifier technology. The superior power density of these modules allows for more efficient layout optimisation where space is a critical consideration.
These MIL-STD-704 compliant converters are capable of down-converting 155-425 V DC input voltage to an adjustable output from 10-40 V DC for the MCOTS-C-270-40-HE or 24-60 V DC for the MCOTS-C-270-60-HE.
These converters offer an adjustable current limit feature that allows them to power near infinite capacitive loads or a battery. When the load current demand is above the set current limit, the unit behaves as a constant current source, delivering constant current independent from the output voltage. Below the set current limit, the unit behaves as a regulated voltage source, delivering a fixed regulated voltage to the load. The designer can select the output voltage through trim resistors or by adjusting the voltage into the voltage set pin. As with SynQor’s other Mil-COTS products, these converters offer extremely efficient high-power conversion across its entire output power range, with low-power dissipation enabling full-load operation at temperatures as high as 85°C.
These modules also include an array of advanced features such as serial communication for module configuration and monitoring, active current share for paralleling converters, external clock synchronisation to improve EMI performance, and a battle short feature that overrides the over-temperature shutdown functionality in applications where the module needs to operate in conditions beyond the intended temperature range.
The converters come fully encased in SynQor’s proprietary ruggedised packaging, allowing them to operate in the harshest military conditions including applications such as radar/pulse loads, battery charging, electronic warfare, RF power amplifiers, solid-state lasers, UAV/UUVs, and rotary wing applications.
