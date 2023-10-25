Rack-mounted three-phase UPS

Eaton is introducing its latest rack-mounted, three-phase online uninterruptible power supply to the South Africa and East Africa markets. The new Eaton 93PX 15-20 kVA UPS combines high efficiency with a compact footprint, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and improved cybersecurity, all aimed at providing stable power for critical IT, industrial, manufacturing, and medical applications.
To achieve a fully operational solution, one power module and two battery packs, each occupying 3U of space, is required. This brings the total space requirement for a comprehensive setup to 9U. If you also include the Maintenance Bypass module, the total rack space utilised would be 12U. Parallel operation is also possible to achieve redundancy or an expanded power rating. For added flexibility, the UPS can be deployed as a rack-mounted or freestanding tower unit, with its large colour touchscreen automatically rotating thanks to a built-in orientation sensor.
By utilising technologies such as the Energy Saver System (ESS), the 93PX boasts the lowest TCO on the market. Thanks to its power factor of one, it can power more servers than UPS units with equivalent VA ratings but lower power factors. This efficiency makes the Eaton 93PX UPS particularly cost-effective, leading to substantial savings in annual operating expenses due to reduced energy usage, power costs, and cooling expenses.
The intelligent power management software of the Eaton 93PX UPS is compatible with all major types of virtualisation software. With the integrated intelligent features and the connection to the Eaton Brightlayer suite, users can monitor, control and optimise their energy usage. This series has also been designed with harsh environments in mind, making it exceptionally robust and suitable for applications outside of communication rooms.
To address the need for greater cybersecurity, the Eaton 93PX UPS has been designed with security in mind, and includes Cyber Secured Monitoring. This feature provides faster responses to malfunctions, delivers regular, comprehensive reports on UPS performance, including predictive analysis, and facilitates lifecycle management.
