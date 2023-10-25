Medical-grade converter module

25 October 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The REM60-W series of medical-grade regulated DC/DC converters from RECOM features reinforced 5 kV AC isolation with low 4,5 μA leakage, and is 60601-1 certified for 250 V AC continuous working voltage isolation. The standard 2,3- x 1,5-inch package offers tightly regulated single and dual outputs which can operate down to zero load. The outputs are also short circuit and overload protected. The converters offer an industry standard pinout and a 4:1 wide input ratio.

The converters are compliant with EN 60601-1-2 for EMI immunity for medical equipment. IEC/UL/EN 62368-1 certifications are also held for the IT/multimedia markets and EMC standards EN 55032 Class A and B can be met with a simple external filter.

The REM60-W series is characterised by its operation to up to an altitude of 5000 m. Reliability of the power modules is high at over 1 million hours MTBF according to MIL-HDBK-217F at 25°C.

