Medical-grade converter module

The REM60-W series of medical-grade regulated DC/DC converters from RECOM features reinforced 5 kV AC isolation with low 4,5 μA leakage, and is 60601-1 certified for 250 V AC continuous working voltage isolation. The standard 2,3- x 1,5-inch package offers tightly regulated single and dual outputs which can operate down to zero load. The outputs are also short circuit and overload protected. The converters offer an industry standard pinout and a 4:1 wide input ratio.
The converters are compliant with EN 60601-1-2 for EMI immunity for medical equipment. IEC/UL/EN 62368-1 certifications are also held for the IT/multimedia markets and EMC standards EN 55032 Class A and B can be met with a simple external filter.
The REM60-W series is characterised by its operation to up to an altitude of 5000 m. Reliability of the power modules is high at over 1 million hours MTBF according to MIL-HDBK-217F at 25°C.
Quantum leap in battery technology
A German start-up has developed a solid-state battery ready for series production with outstanding properties: no cobalt, ten times longer service life, and non-flammable electrolyte.
Chip extends battery life EBV Electrolink
Nexperia’s new DC-DC converter IC has been designed to extend the life of 3V coin cells in IoT applications.
400 W DC-DC converter Vepac Electronics
The VCB48_EBO-xxWR3-N Series by Mornsun is a new series of DC-DC converters to meet the growing demand for medium- and high-power supplies in various fields including telecommunication, electric power, and industrial control.
Advanced power supply design automation EBV Electrolink
Power Integrations and SnapMagic have announced that PI Expert, Power Integrations’ robust, online design tool, now features schematic and netlist export, made possible by SnapMagic’s new schematic export technology.
All-in-one chips for automotive applications EBV Electrolink
STMicroelectronics’ SPSB081 automotive power-management IC’ s features include a main fixed-voltage low-dropout regulator (LDO), a secondary programmable LDO, four high-side drivers, a CAN FD transceiver, and an optional LIN transceiver.
Next-gen half brick DC-DC converters RFiber Solutions
SynQor has announced new additions to its MCOTS product line that are based on its next generation, isolated, fixed-frequency synchronous rectifier technology.
Rack-mounted three-phase UPS Eaton Electric
The new Eaton 93PX 15-20 kVA UPS combines high efficiency with a compact footprint, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and improved cybersecurity.
Battery emulator and profiler Concilium Technologies
Keysight designed the E36731A battery emulator and profiler, and BV9211B advanced battery test and emulation software, to solve problems associated with battery run-down tests.
Step-down controller for GaN FETs Altron Arrow
The LTC7890 is a high performance, dual step-down, DC/DC switching regulator controller that drives all N-channel synchronous gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistor (FET) power stages from input voltages up to 100 V.