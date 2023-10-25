Analysing the current drain and conducting run-down battery tests of your designs usually poses several difficulties. The manual process of charging and discharging a battery is time-consuming, and it’s crucial to test it at different charge levels as battery characteristics vary. Furthermore, battery parameters and charge levels must be identical when comparing test results. Achieving this is very challenging with physical batteries. Additionally, it is difficult to determine how long a device will last on a single charge, and often battery life claims do not match reality.
Keysight designed the E36731A battery emulator and profiler, and BV9211B advanced battery test and emulation software, to solve these challenges. The battery emulator and profiler is an integrated electronic load and power supply developed to use with Keysight PathWave BenchVue battery emulation software.
An emulated battery gives you a known good reference for testing at any charge level. The effect of design or software changes on battery life can be assessed quickly by emulating any battery charge state, and precise current drain analysis can be performed to achieve longer battery life or to reduce the size of your device.
The E36731A has a maximum power output of 200 W, a maximum current and voltage of 20 A and 30 V respectively.
Quantum leap in battery technology
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
A German start-up has developed a solid-state battery ready for series production with outstanding properties: no cobalt, ten times longer service life, and non-flammable electrolyte.
Read more...Chip extends battery life EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Nexperia’s new DC-DC converter IC has been designed to extend the life of 3V coin cells in IoT applications.
Read more...400 W DC-DC converter Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The VCB48_EBO-xxWR3-N Series by Mornsun is a new series of DC-DC converters to meet the growing demand for medium- and high-power supplies in various fields including telecommunication, electric power, and industrial control.
Read more...Advanced power supply design automation EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations and SnapMagic have announced that PI Expert, Power Integrations’ robust, online design tool, now features schematic and netlist export, made possible by SnapMagic’s new schematic export technology.
Read more...All-in-one chips for automotive applications EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ SPSB081 automotive power-management IC’ s features include a main fixed-voltage low-dropout regulator (LDO), a secondary programmable LDO, four high-side drivers, a CAN FD transceiver, and an optional LIN transceiver.
Read more...Next-gen half brick DC-DC converters RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced new additions to its MCOTS product line that are based on its next generation, isolated, fixed-frequency synchronous rectifier technology.
Read more...Rack-mounted three-phase UPS Eaton Electric
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new Eaton 93PX 15-20 kVA UPS combines high efficiency with a compact footprint, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and improved cybersecurity.
Read more...Medical-grade converter module Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
The REM60-W series of medical-grade regulated DC/DC converters from RECOM features reinforced 5 kV AC isolation with low 4,5 µA leakage.
Read more...Step-down controller for GaN FETs Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTC7890 is a high performance, dual step-down, DC/DC switching regulator controller that drives all N-channel synchronous gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistor (FET) power stages from input voltages up to 100 V.