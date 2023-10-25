Battery emulator and profiler

Analysing the current drain and conducting run-down battery tests of your designs usually poses several difficulties. The manual process of charging and discharging a battery is time-consuming, and it’s crucial to test it at different charge levels as battery characteristics vary. Furthermore, battery parameters and charge levels must be identical when comparing test results. Achieving this is very challenging with physical batteries. Additionally, it is difficult to determine how long a device will last on a single charge, and often battery life claims do not match reality.

Keysight designed the E36731A battery emulator and profiler, and BV9211B advanced battery test and emulation software, to solve these challenges. The battery emulator and profiler is an integrated electronic load and power supply developed to use with Keysight PathWave BenchVue battery emulation software.

An emulated battery gives you a known good reference for testing at any charge level. The effect of design or software changes on battery life can be assessed quickly by emulating any battery charge state, and precise current drain analysis can be performed to achieve longer battery life or to reduce the size of your device.

The E36731A has a maximum power output of 200 W, a maximum current and voltage of 20 A and 30 V respectively.

