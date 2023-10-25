Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Step-down controller for GaN FETs

25 October 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The LTC7890 is a high performance, dual step-down, DC/DC switching regulator controller that drives all N-channel synchronous gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistor (FET) power stages from input voltages up to 100 V. The LTC7890 solves many of the challenges traditionally faced when using GaN FETs. It simplifies the application design, while requiring no protection diodes and no other additional external components compared to a silicon metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET) solution.

The internal smart bootstrap switches prevent overcharging of the BOOSTx pin to the SWx pin high-side driver supplies during dead times, protecting the gate of the top GaN FET. The LTC7890 internally optimises the gate driver timing on both switching edges to achieve smart, near zero dead times, significantly improving efficiency and allowing for high-frequency operation, even at high input voltages. Alternatively, the user can adjust the dead times with external resistors for margin or to tailor the application.

The gate drive voltage of the LTC7890 can be precisely adjusted from 4 to 5,5 V to optimise performance and to allow the use of different GaN FETs or even logic level MOSFETs.

Typical applications for the LTC7890 include industrial power systems, military avionics, medical systems and telecommunication power systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Low-power GNSS module
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SE868K5-SF achieves ultra-low power consumption and embeds LNA and a SAW filter to achieve the best performance.

Read more...
Dead-reckoning GNSS module
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics’ Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy-to-use dead-reckoning global navigation satellite system (GNSS) standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC.

Read more...
Quantum leap in battery technology
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
A German start-up has developed a solid-state battery ready for series production with outstanding properties: no cobalt, ten times longer service life, and non-flammable electrolyte.

Read more...
Chip extends battery life
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Nexperia’s new DC-DC converter IC has been designed to extend the life of 3V coin cells in IoT applications.

Read more...
The challenge of supporting multi-voltage systems
Avnet Abacus Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor offers several modules for power delivery from 48 V, which include fixed ratio and regulated converter solutions that support both 48 V and 12 V loads.

Read more...
Simplify your USB-C PD design using a standalone controller
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice
USB PD poses new power requirement challenges because of the variety of voltage and current combinations available to supply the wide range of power the USB PD standard must provide.

Read more...
400 W DC-DC converter
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The VCB48_EBO-xxWR3-N Series by Mornsun is a new series of DC-DC converters to meet the growing demand for medium- and high-power supplies in various fields including telecommunication, electric power, and industrial control.

Read more...
Advanced power supply design automation
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations and SnapMagic have announced that PI Expert, Power Integrations’ robust, online design tool, now features schematic and netlist export, made possible by SnapMagic’s new schematic export technology.

Read more...
Single-channel software configurable I/O
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
These use cases of the AD74115H include analogue output and input, digital output and input, resistance temperature detector (RTD), and thermocouple measurement capability.

Read more...
Current-sense amplifier with PWM rejection
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Analog Devices’ AD8410A is a high voltage, high bandwidth current-sense amplifier that features an initial gain of 20 V/V and a 2,2 MHz bandwidth.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved