25 October 2023
productronika
14-17 November 2023
Munich, Germany
Co-located with SEMICON in Munich, productronica showcases the entire spectrum of technologies and solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry, reflecting the rapid pace of technological development in all areas of the industry. The show presents the technologies and solutions for electronics production, and provides in-depth insights into the latest trends in practice-oriented forums and live demonstrations.
Register at https://productronica.com/en
Enlit Europe
28-30 November 2023
Paris, France
Enlit is on a journey to connect industries, inspire action, and help continents evolve into one decarbonised and digitalised energy system towards full energy transition. Enlit Europe is a constantly growing end-to-end forum that addresses every aspect of the energy agenda. This next in-person gathering will bring together 15 000 attendees and 700 international exhibitors. With over 500 speakers, attendees will get to know start-ups and entrepreneurs working on energy solutions, and get to meet leaders in the energy field.
Register at www.enlit-europe.com
NEPCON Japan
24-26 January 2024
Tokyo, Japan
NEPCON Japan is Asia’s leading electronics tech show, with manufacturers and companies coming together to showcase innovations in SMT, technologies for ICs and sensors packaging, electronic components, PCBs and other fine process technologies. Experts from a wide range of fields will be on hand to answer questions related to electronics manufacturing.Running concurrently with NEPCOn will be Automotive World 2024, Factory Innovation Week 2024, The Wearable Expo, and the SMART LOGISTICS Expo.
Register at www.nepconjapan.jp/hub/en-gb.html
Digital Transformation Strategy Summit
5-7 September 2023
Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa, Cape Town
NOVACOM Summits has announced its first-ever African edition of the Digital Transformation Strategy Summit, ...
The Energy Expo 2023
22-24 August 2023
Miami Airport Convention Center, USA
Awarded among the fastest growing shows, the Energy Expo (5th edition) in Miami, Florida, comes as an in-person tradeshow ...
KITE 2023
18-20 July 2023
Durban Exhibition Centre
The KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) is KZN’s premier trade show for the industrial technology sector. The exhibition connects ...
SECUREX 2023
6-8 June 2023
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
Africa’s ultimate security expo is celebrating its third decade of bringing together suppliers and manufacturers of security technology ...
AATF2023
9-11 May 2023
Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg
With its theme of ‘For Africa from Africa’ for all things automation and technology, AATF2023 promises to be an immersive industrial ...
productronica China
13-15 April 2023
Shanghai New International Expo Centre, China
This exhibition, originally scheduled to be in March and postponed to 13 April, covers electronics manufacturing, ...
Women in Energy Conference 2023
8 March
Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town
The 9th edition of the Women in Energy conference will concentrate on developing and creating opportunities ...
Electronica 2022
15-18 November
Munich, Germany
This year Electronica 2022 is co-located with SEMICON Europa during the same period. Electronica 2022 is the world’s leading trade fair and conference ...
