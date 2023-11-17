EVENTS

25 October 2023 Events

productronika

14-17 November 2023

Munich, Germany

Co-located with SEMICON in Munich, productronica showcases the entire spectrum of technologies and solutions for the electronics manufacturing industry, reflecting the rapid pace of technological development in all areas of the industry. The show presents the technologies and solutions for electronics production, and provides in-depth insights into the latest trends in practice-oriented forums and live demonstrations.

Register at https://productronica.com/en

Enlit Europe

28-30 November 2023

Paris, France

Enlit is on a journey to connect industries, inspire action, and help continents evolve into one decarbonised and digitalised energy system towards full energy transition. Enlit Europe is a constantly growing end-to-end forum that addresses every aspect of the energy agenda. This next in-person gathering will bring together 15 000 attendees and 700 international exhibitors. With over 500 speakers, attendees will get to know start-ups and entrepreneurs working on energy solutions, and get to meet leaders in the energy field.

Register at www.enlit-europe.com

NEPCON Japan

24-26 January 2024

Tokyo, Japan

NEPCON Japan is Asia’s leading electronics tech show, with manufacturers and companies coming together to showcase innovations in SMT, technologies for ICs and sensors packaging, electronic components, PCBs and other fine process technologies. Experts from a wide range of fields will be on hand to answer questions related to electronics manufacturing.Running concurrently with NEPCOn will be Automotive World 2024, Factory Innovation Week 2024, The Wearable Expo, and the SMART LOGISTICS Expo.

Register at www.nepconjapan.jp/hub/en-gb.html





