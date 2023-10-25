Global semiconductor sales increase month-to-month

25 October 2023 News

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced global semiconductor industry sales totalled $44,0 billion during the month of August 2023, an increase of 1,9% compared to the July 2023 total of $43,2 billion, but 6,8% less than last year’s total of $47,2 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales ticked up on a month-to-month basis for the sixth consecutive month in August, demonstrating a slow-and-steady increase in market demand during the middle of the year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Global sales were down again in August compared to last year, but the year-to-year decrease was smaller than at any point since October 2022, providing optimism for continued momentum in the months ahead.”

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4,6%), China (2,0%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1,2%), but decreased slightly in Japan (-0,4%) and Europe (-1,1%). Year-to-year sales were up in Europe (3,5%) and the Americas (0,3%), but down in Japan (-2,9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-11,3%), and China (-12,6%).

For more information visit https://semiconductors.org





