Microtronix Manufacturing factory tour

Microtronix recently hosted a tour of its facilities led by its CEO, Michael Goodyer, for esteemed policymakers from various countries including South Africa. The delegates included representatives from the Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS), an independent non-profit research institution, and the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition.
"Our state-of-the-art world-class factory showcased cutting-edge technology and innovative processes that set new industry standards," said Goodyer. "We take immense pride in our commitment to quality production and sustainable practices."
"The tour was informative and well-organised," said Saul Levin, executive director of TIPS. "The insights gained during the tour complemented the lectures perfectly, offering real-world context and relevance to the topics discussed."
‘Made in Africa’ exhibition
News
Under the theme ‘Partnering to Build a Resilient, Sustainable, and Inclusive AGOA to Support Economic Development, Industrialisation, and Quality Job Creation’, the show will welcome over 400 exhibitors.
Read more...Local telecommunications partnership
News
One of their long-term goals is to bridge the digital divide by providing infrastructure to rural areas, which will provide Internet access, thereby enabling the power of online education, online payment and telemedicine.
Read more...New appointment to the Icorp team iCorp Technologies
News
iCorp Technologies has welcomed Ms Quatraine Domoney to it team in the role of National Technical and Sales Manager (TSM), based in the company’s Johannesburg head office.
Read more...Vishay honours EBV with distributor award EBV Electrolink
News
Vishay has honoured EBV Elektronik with the ‘Semiconductor Distributor of the Year – 2022’ award based on the company’s outstanding contribution, design activities, overall process excellence and performance throughout EMEA.
Read more...Paratus signs deal with Starlink
News
Pan-African telco and network services provider, Paratus Group has announced that it has entered an agreement as a distributor for Starlink’s high-speed internet services across the African continent.