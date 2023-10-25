Microtronix Manufacturing factory tour

25 October 2023 News





Microtronix recently hosted a tour of its facilities led by its CEO, Michael Goodyer, for esteemed policymakers from various countries including South Africa. The delegates included representatives from the Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS), an independent non-profit research institution, and the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition.

"Our state-of-the-art world-class factory showcased cutting-edge technology and innovative processes that set new industry standards," said Goodyer. "We take immense pride in our commitment to quality production and sustainable practices."

"The tour was informative and well-organised," said Saul Levin, executive director of TIPS. "The insights gained during the tour complemented the lectures perfectly, offering real-world context and relevance to the topics discussed."

Credit(s)

Microtronix Manufacturing





