Panasonic presents its distribution awards for 2023

25 October 2023 News

Three award winners were selected recently at Panasonic Industry’s European Distribution Conference 2023. These awards are presented once a year and are based on structured KPIs. They not only honour excellent sales performance, but also create an opportunity to meet, strengthen ties, and mutually refine business strategies.

Two awards were won by Avnet Abacus where it was named ‘Distributor of the Year 2023’ and ‘Demand Creation Distributor of the Year 2023’. TME took the trophy in the category ‘High Service Distributor of the Year 2023’.

"Panasonic Industry has been, and continues to be, a key strategic partner for Avnet Abacus," comments Rudy Van Parijs, president EMEA at Avnet Abacus. "These awards are a recognition of the dedication of all our staff across the EMEA region."

