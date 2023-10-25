Panasonic presents its distribution awards for 2023

Three award winners were selected recently at Panasonic Industry’s European Distribution Conference 2023. These awards are presented once a year and are based on structured KPIs. They not only honour excellent sales performance, but also create an opportunity to meet, strengthen ties, and mutually refine business strategies.
Two awards were won by Avnet Abacus where it was named ‘Distributor of the Year 2023’ and ‘Demand Creation Distributor of the Year 2023’. TME took the trophy in the category ‘High Service Distributor of the Year 2023’.
"Panasonic Industry has been, and continues to be, a key strategic partner for Avnet Abacus," comments Rudy Van Parijs, president EMEA at Avnet Abacus. "These awards are a recognition of the dedication of all our staff across the EMEA region."
‘Made in Africa’ exhibition
News
Under the theme ‘Partnering to Build a Resilient, Sustainable, and Inclusive AGOA to Support Economic Development, Industrialisation, and Quality Job Creation’, the show will welcome over 400 exhibitors.
Read more...Local telecommunications partnership
News
One of their long-term goals is to bridge the digital divide by providing infrastructure to rural areas, which will provide Internet access, thereby enabling the power of online education, online payment and telemedicine.
Read more...New appointment to the Icorp team iCorp Technologies
News
iCorp Technologies has welcomed Ms Quatraine Domoney to it team in the role of National Technical and Sales Manager (TSM), based in the company’s Johannesburg head office.
Read more...Vishay honours EBV with distributor award EBV Electrolink
News
Vishay has honoured EBV Elektronik with the ‘Semiconductor Distributor of the Year – 2022’ award based on the company’s outstanding contribution, design activities, overall process excellence and performance throughout EMEA.
Read more...Paratus signs deal with Starlink
News
Pan-African telco and network services provider, Paratus Group has announced that it has entered an agreement as a distributor for Starlink’s high-speed internet services across the African continent.