New appointment to the Icorp team

25 October 2023 News





iCorp Technologies has welcomed Ms Quatraine Domoney to it team. Domoney has been appointed in the role of National Technical and Sales Manager (TSM), based in the company’s Johannesburg head office.

Domoney has extensive expertise with more than 18 years of experience in the South African electronics market, seven of which have been directly involved in the supply chain and distribution. She also has two years’ experience in the aviation industry, which was gained working abroad in North America.

Domoney currently holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering, and comes with a wealth of knowledge and business acumen to aid iCorp’s growth and reach in its competing vertical market sectors. As part of her key portfolio, she will be tasked with growing and maintaining both the existing and new business in the Gauteng region, and establish new IoT technologies via supply chain acquisitions.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





