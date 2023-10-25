Vishay honours EBV with distributor award

25 October 2023 News

EBV Elektronik was named ‘Semiconductor Distributor of the Year 2022’ by its long-time supplier partner Vishay Intertechnology. Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

“EBV is an important and highly valued partner, and this award reflects EBV’s strong cooperation and commitment to Vishay,” said Stefan Fischer, senior vice president sales and marketing Europe, at Vishay. “EBV is a well-deserved recipient of the 2022 semiconductor award, investing in world-class design-in capability, and contributing towards our overall growth during the last year. We look forward to future celebrations of growth together in the coming years.”

“We are thrilled and honoured to receive this prestigious distribution award from Vishay,” said William Caruso, president of EBV Elektronik. “This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing top-quality solutions to our customers. Vishay’s partnership has been instrumental in our success, and we look forward to continuing to deliver Vishay’s products and exceptional service to the market.”

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





