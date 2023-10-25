Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Circuit & System Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Clearing the Static: ESD protective packaging

25 October 2023 Circuit & System Protection

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director.

The primary objective of electrostatic discharge (ESD) protective packaging is to prevent ESD incidents within the packaging and facilitate the dissipation of charges from the outer surface. Actum offers a comprehensive range of ESD protective packaging solutions designed to eliminate charge generation and provide static protection. This type of packaging is indispensable when transporting ESD-sensitive items outside of controlled ESD-safe environments.

Actum’s protective packaging includes a wide selection of dissipative ESD bags, zip-top bags, foil bags, foam materials, sheeting and boxes. Additionally, antistatic bubble wrap bags tailored for safeguarding small electronic components and PCBs can also be provided.

Anti-static protective packaging is crucial for several reasons:

1. Preventing electrostatic discharge damage: The primary purpose of ESD protective packaging is to safeguard electronic components and sensitive devices from ESD events. Electrostatic discharge can cause irreparable damage to electronic components by introducing sudden, high-voltage electrical charges, which can disrupt or destroy delicate circuitry.

2. Preserving product reliability: ESD damage may not always be immediately apparent, but can lead to latent failures in electronic components. This means that a damaged component may initially appear to function correctly but fail prematurely, potentially causing product recalls, warranty issues, and customer dissatisfaction. ESD protective packaging helps maintain product reliability and longevity.

3. Ensuring data integrity: In electronic devices like hard drives and memory chips, ESD can corrupt or erase data. ESD protective packaging is essential for maintaining data integrity during storage and transportation.

4. Cost savings: Protecting electronic components with ESD packaging can save significant costs associated with replacing damaged components, reworking products, or dealing with warranty claims and customer returns.

5. Maintaining production efficiency: In manufacturing and assembly processes, ESD events can lead to production disruptions, rework, and increased scrap rates. ESD protective packaging helps maintain production efficiency.

6. Mitigating safety risks: ESD events can also pose safety risks to personnel working with sensitive electronics. Protecting components with ESD packaging reduces the risk of accidental electrical discharges that could harm workers or damage equipment.

7. Environmental considerations: ESD protective packaging helps minimise electronic waste. Without proper protection, damaged components may need to be discarded, contributing to environmental concerns.

In summary, ESD protective packaging plays a critical role in maintaining the integrity, reliability, and safety of electronic components and devices. It is an essential part of ESD control measures employed in various industries to ensure that sensitive electronic equipment functions as intended and remains free from damage caused by electrostatic discharge.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Fax: +27 11 608 1918
Email: kevin@actum.co.za
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum Group


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New NeoMesh protocol stack version
CST Electronics Circuit & System Protection
NeoCortec has released an updated NeoMesh protocol stack version 1.6 firmware for its NC2400 and NC1000 module series, which now supports the new Sensirion SHT4xA temperature and humidity sensor series.

Read more...
NewFeed feeder protection relay
NewElec Pretoria Circuit & System Protection
The NewFeed Feeder Protection Relay has been designed to protect the connection between solar farms and conventional power grids in both low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) distribution settings.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Fundamental principles of static control
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
The use of grounding products and testing equipment becomes essential to verify the proper functionality of static control systems in the work environment.

Read more...
Clearing the Static
Actum Electronics Circuit & System Protection
The use of grounding products and testing equipment becomes essential to verify the proper functionality of static control systems in the work environment.

Read more...
Mobile devices in hazardous areas
Extech Safety Systems Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
Five areas where the requirements of IS are important and substantial to avoid ignition via mobile devices have been selected, with all references to SANS 60079-11:2012.

Read more...
Next-gen HVC series
Future Electronics Circuit & System Protection
TDK has announced its new generation of high-voltage contactors that can safely and reliably switch off continuous DC currents up to 500 A, and operating DC voltages up to 1000 V in lithium-ion batteries in 20 ms or less.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Effectively control your workplace ESD protected area
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
Controlling electrostatic discharge (ESD) in the workplace is crucial to protect sensitive electronic equipment from damage, and implementing an ESD control programme involves various measures and tests.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD flooring and installation
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
An important factor when choosing a floor covering, is the resistance to earth, which indicates how strongly the material will resist the flow of electricity through it (measured in ohms).

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD safe containers – protection against electrical discharge
Actum Group Circuit & System Protection
pecialised industries require precise conductivity specifications on containers, component holders, and pallet conductivity, to prevent the destruction of electronic components by electrostatic discharge (ESD).

Read more...
High-current PTVS diode in through-hole package
Electrocomp Circuit & System Protection
The Bourns model PTVS20-015C-TH PTVS diode features a through-hole package and is capable of handling 20 kA current surge at a low voltage of 15 V.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved