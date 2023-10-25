Clearing the Static: ESD protective packaging

25 October 2023



Greg Barron, Actum Group director.

The primary objective of electrostatic discharge (ESD) protective packaging is to prevent ESD incidents within the packaging and facilitate the dissipation of charges from the outer surface. Actum offers a comprehensive range of ESD protective packaging solutions designed to eliminate charge generation and provide static protection. This type of packaging is indispensable when transporting ESD-sensitive items outside of controlled ESD-safe environments.

Actum’s protective packaging includes a wide selection of dissipative ESD bags, zip-top bags, foil bags, foam materials, sheeting and boxes. Additionally, antistatic bubble wrap bags tailored for safeguarding small electronic components and PCBs can also be provided.

Anti-static protective packaging is crucial for several reasons:

1. Preventing electrostatic discharge damage: The primary purpose of ESD protective packaging is to safeguard electronic components and sensitive devices from ESD events. Electrostatic discharge can cause irreparable damage to electronic components by introducing sudden, high-voltage electrical charges, which can disrupt or destroy delicate circuitry.

2. Preserving product reliability: ESD damage may not always be immediately apparent, but can lead to latent failures in electronic components. This means that a damaged component may initially appear to function correctly but fail prematurely, potentially causing product recalls, warranty issues, and customer dissatisfaction. ESD protective packaging helps maintain product reliability and longevity.

3. Ensuring data integrity: In electronic devices like hard drives and memory chips, ESD can corrupt or erase data. ESD protective packaging is essential for maintaining data integrity during storage and transportation.

4. Cost savings: Protecting electronic components with ESD packaging can save significant costs associated with replacing damaged components, reworking products, or dealing with warranty claims and customer returns.

5. Maintaining production efficiency: In manufacturing and assembly processes, ESD events can lead to production disruptions, rework, and increased scrap rates. ESD protective packaging helps maintain production efficiency.

6. Mitigating safety risks: ESD events can also pose safety risks to personnel working with sensitive electronics. Protecting components with ESD packaging reduces the risk of accidental electrical discharges that could harm workers or damage equipment.

7. Environmental considerations: ESD protective packaging helps minimise electronic waste. Without proper protection, damaged components may need to be discarded, contributing to environmental concerns.

In summary, ESD protective packaging plays a critical role in maintaining the integrity, reliability, and safety of electronic components and devices. It is an essential part of ESD control measures employed in various industries to ensure that sensitive electronic equipment functions as intended and remains free from damage caused by electrostatic discharge.

