Mouser signs global agreement with MediaTek

25 October 2023 News

Mouser Electronics has announced a global distribution agreement with MediaTek, a company that develops innovative systems-on-chip for mobile devices, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products.

“This global agreement with MediaTek continues our commitment to providing the latest in highly integrated semiconductors,” said Andy Kerr, vice president of supplier management at Mouser. “Design engineers will have easy access to MediaTek’s world-class SoCs, backed by Mouser’s unsurpassed customer service and best-in-class logistics.”

“With Mouser Electronics as a global channel partner, MediaTek can better support our customers and enhance our worldwide distribution network,” said CK Wang, MediaTek vice president and general manager, Internet of Things. “By capitalising on Mouser’s excellent supply-chain services and support, we can expand our global presence and get our products into the hands of design engineers even quicker.”

Mouser now offers MediaTek’s Genio portfolio of power-efficient, high-performing IoT SoC and smart modules. MediaTek Genio is a complete platform stack for the IoT with powerful and ultra-efficient chipsets, open platform SDKs and a developer portal with comprehensive resources and tools. This

all-in-one platform makes it easy to develop consumer, enterprise and industrial smart applications at the premium, mid-range and entry levels.

