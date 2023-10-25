Paratus signs deal with Starlink

25 October 2023 News

Pan-African telco and network services provider, Paratus Group has announced that it has entered an agreement as a distributor for Starlink’s high-speed internet services across the African continent. This agreement will allow Paratus to provide Starlink to its customers across Africa, as operating licences are awarded to Starlink in those countries. Initially, and with immediate effect, Starlink will be available from Paratus in Mozambique, Kenya, Rwanda and Nigeria before being rolled out to more countries.

Starlink provides high speed, broadband internet using a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites and a simple, scalable hardware platform that can be easily distributed across locations around the world. Unbounded by local infrastructure, and designed to support multiple paths back to the internet, Starlink provides reliable service to ensure businesses may always keep operating.

Starlink currently provides services to tens of thousands of business locations and serves customers in a multitude of capacities, including primary enterprise connectivity, replacement of 4G and VSAT, backup, and emergency services.

Across its network, Starlink maintains greater than 99,5% up-time across all customers, where up-time is measured without mitigating factors, such as weather and wire-cut outages.

Paratus will be able to provide its customers with both fixed, mobility and maritime services with immediate effect, and will provide 24/7/365 enterprise support.

