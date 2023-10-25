FPGAs speed up intelligent edge designs

Designing systems for the intelligent edge has never been more difficult. Market windows are shrinking, the costs and risks of new designs are rising, thermal constraints and reliability are twin priorities and the need for cradle-to-grave security continues to grow. Satisfying these simultaneous demands requires immediate knowledge of special technology and vertical-market expertise.
But designers can hit the ground running. Microchip Technology has added nine new technology- and application-specific solution stacks to its growing collection of mid-range FPGA and SoC support. The stacks span the industrial edge, smart embedded vision and edge communications.
“We’re making it much easier to create industry-leading industrial and communications designs,” said Shakeel Peera, vice president of strategy for Microchip’s FPGA business unit. “And our intelligent edge focus is getting significant traction with leading system designers because they get the full benefit of PolarFire FPGA’s unequalled power efficiency, security and reliability.”
“Size, weight and power are extremely important considerations in designing a thermal imaging system,” said Federic Aubrun, CCO of Xenics, a pioneer in infrared imaging, with best-in-class products for short-, mid- and long-wave IR imagers, cores and cameras. “Microchip SmartFusion and PolarFire FPGAs provide the best balance between small form factor, power efficiency and processing resources within an extremely low power budget in our current and next-generation products.”
Unlike alternatives that offer baseline support for overly broad application categories, PolarFire FPGA intelligent edge solution stacks are highly tailored to specific technologies and vertical-market requirements and include detailed intellectual property (IP), reference designs, development kits with sample designs, application notes, demo guides and more.
Microchip’s PolarFire family offers twice the power efficiency of FPGAs in its category, with the highest reliability and military-grade security. These FPGAs are the first RISC-V SoC FPGAs shipping in production volumes. PolarFire SoC devices create new configurable processing capabilities, and they are playing an integral role as computer workloads move to the power-sensitive intelligent edge.
Personality Profile: Paul Eveleigh Hiconnex
With a strong and experienced team behind him, he can put into practice what he has learned during his career and ultimately grow the company towards its strategic objectives.
Raspberry Pi 5 announced RS Components SA
The R-Pi 5 comes with new features and is over twice as fast as its predecessor, the R-Pi 4, thanks to an upgrade to the main processor.
Dead-reckoning GNSS module Altron Arrow
STMicroelectronics’ Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy-to-use dead-reckoning global navigation satellite system (GNSS) standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC.
Quantum leap in battery technology
A German start-up has developed a solid-state battery ready for series production with outstanding properties: no cobalt, ten times longer service life, and non-flammable electrolyte.
Advanced graphite embedding capability for PCB thermal management Conical Technologies
Teledyne Labtech has announced a major new capability, allowing the embedding of layers of synthetic graphite within RF and microwave PCBs. This provides weight savings for applications where size, weight, and power (SWaP) are key.
Updated portable library API ASIC Design Services
The Holt Portable Library API now supports all Holt’s MIL-STD-1553 terminal devices, providing the customer with a layer of abstraction using standardised functions.
Analogue compute platform to accelerate Edge AI Altron Arrow
Microchip has teamed up with Intelligent Hardware Korea to develop an analogue compute platform to accelerate Edge AI/ML inferencing using Microchip’s memBrain non-volatile in-memory compute technology.
IoT made easy
With its new generation of SIM technology, and collaboration with mainstream carriers worldwide, Links Field Networks offer turnkey connectivity solution to global IoT enterprises.