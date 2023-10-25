Categories

LTE-Advanced Cat 6 module

25 October 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Quectel Wireless Solutions has introduced the EM060K-EA LTE-Advanced Cat 6 module, offered for the EMEA markets. The module, which is available in the M.2 form factor, measures 30 x 42 x 2,3 mm. It is powered by the Snapdragon X12 LTE modem from Qualcomm Technologies and adopts 3GPP Release 12 technology, which supports a theoretical peak date rate of 300 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps uplink. The EM060K-EA can operate in extended temperature ranges from -25 to 75°C, has a dedicated EMEA SKU, and features power-saving technology to ensure maximised deployment uptime.

Offering LTE-A, UMTS and HSPA+ coverage, the EM060K series has been designed for the global market and covers nearly all tier-one carriers worldwide. The modules include an optional built-in embedded SIM (eSIM), and feature dual SIM single standby (DSSS). The module is also compatible with Quectel’s EM12 series of Cat 12 modules, its EM160R-GL Cat 16 module and its RM500Q series of 5G modules, to facilitate customers’ migrations between different modules.

The EM060K is embedded with a multi-constellation, high-sensitivity GNSS receiver to enable positioning. This capability simplifies product design and provides adopters with faster, more accurate and more reliable positioning capabilities for applications that require this capability.

Quectel has specifically tailored the EM060K-EA series for a range of primary applications, encompassing industrial routers, home gateways, set-top boxes, industrial and consumer laptops, and digital signage.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 82 653 7458
Email: james.schlebusch@quectel.com
www: www.quectel.com
Articles: More information and articles about Quectel Wireless Solutions


