Quectel Wireless Solutions has introduced the EM060K-EA LTE-Advanced Cat 6 module, offered for the EMEA markets. The module, which is available in the M.2 form factor, measures 30 x 42 x 2,3 mm. It is powered by the Snapdragon X12 LTE modem from Qualcomm Technologies and adopts 3GPP Release 12 technology, which supports a theoretical peak date rate of 300 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps uplink. The EM060K-EA can operate in extended temperature ranges from -25 to 75°C, has a dedicated EMEA SKU, and features power-saving technology to ensure maximised deployment uptime.
Offering LTE-A, UMTS and HSPA+ coverage, the EM060K series has been designed for the global market and covers nearly all tier-one carriers worldwide. The modules include an optional built-in embedded SIM (eSIM), and feature dual SIM single standby (DSSS). The module is also compatible with Quectel’s EM12 series of Cat 12 modules, its EM160R-GL Cat 16 module and its RM500Q series of 5G modules, to facilitate customers’ migrations between different modules.
The EM060K is embedded with a multi-constellation, high-sensitivity GNSS receiver to enable positioning. This capability simplifies product design and provides adopters with faster, more accurate and more reliable positioning capabilities for applications that require this capability.
Quectel has specifically tailored the EM060K-EA series for a range of primary applications, encompassing industrial routers, home gateways, set-top boxes, industrial and consumer laptops, and digital signage.
Low-power GNSS module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SE868K5-SF achieves ultra-low power consumption and embeds LNA and a SAW filter to achieve the best performance.
Read more...Dead-reckoning GNSS module Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics’ Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy-to-use dead-reckoning global navigation satellite system (GNSS) standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC.
Read more...IoT module receives high security score Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that extensive testing by Finite State shows that Quectel’s products exceed industry standards and best practices in multiple security measures.
Read more...Creating your own Matter ecosystem iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ESP RainMaker private IoT cloud platform, from Espressif, now supports a Matter Fabric to allow you to create your own Matter ecosystem.
Read more...Millimetre-accurate ultrasonic ToF sensor Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
InvenSense’s SmartSonic family of ultrasonic ToF sensors integrate a MEMS piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer with an ultra-low power SoC in a miniature reflowable package.
Read more...Mesh networks as easy as never before Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Panasonic Industry and Symbiotech have released a new Wirepas Mesh demo kit for BLE flagship module PAN1780, enabling IoT applications to easily setup a mesh network.
Read more...October Masterclass series Quectel Wireless Solutions
News
Quectel has released its list of upcoming webinars in its Masterclass series, which are about helping organisations accelerate the development and release of their connected solutions.