Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Low-power GNSS module

25 October 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT


Telit Cinterion’s new SE868K5-SF completes the SE868K5 11 x 11 mm family of GNSS devices. The module supports all major constellations in the L1 band, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS. It also supports satellite-based augmentation systems (SBAS) ranging, and offers a scalable design from single- (-SF) to dual-frequency (-D).

Support for Assisted GNSS (A-GNSS) with self- and server-generated orbit predictions enables fast-fix acquisition. It further reduces the consumption during the power-consuming phase of position fix calculation. The SE868K5-SF variant takes this one step further by offering excellent power consumption of only 24 mW in GPS-only mode, while maintaining optimal performance. In addition, the multiple low power and usage modes available, for example, normal, fitness, drone, etc., provide flexibility to adapt to various applications and use cases.

The SE868K5 family is based on last-generation 12 nm semiconductor technology for long-term availability. Ideal applications for the module include wearables, health and fitness monitors, PERS (personal emergency response systems), telematics, person, pet and asset trackers, and drones.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

LTE-Advanced Cat 6 module
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s EM060K-EA module is powered by the Snapdragon X12 LTE modem from Qualcomm Technologies, and adopts 3GPP Release 12 technology which supports a theoretical peak date rate of 300 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps uplink.

Read more...
Dead-reckoning GNSS module
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics’ Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy-to-use dead-reckoning global navigation satellite system (GNSS) standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC.

Read more...
IoT module receives high security score
Quectel Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that extensive testing by Finite State shows that Quectel’s products exceed industry standards and best practices in multiple security measures.

Read more...
Simplify your USB-C PD design using a standalone controller
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice
USB PD poses new power requirement challenges because of the variety of voltage and current combinations available to supply the wide range of power the USB PD standard must provide.

Read more...
Single-channel software configurable I/O
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
These use cases of the AD74115H include analogue output and input, digital output and input, resistance temperature detector (RTD), and thermocouple measurement capability.

Read more...
Current-sense amplifier with PWM rejection
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Analog Devices’ AD8410A is a high voltage, high bandwidth current-sense amplifier that features an initial gain of 20 V/V and a 2,2 MHz bandwidth.

Read more...
Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 module
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox has announced the u-blox JODY-W5, which has dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and dual-mode Bluetooth 5.3 technologies, including LE Audio.

Read more...
Step-down controller for GaN FETs
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTC7890 is a high performance, dual step-down, DC/DC switching regulator controller that drives all N-channel synchronous gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistor (FET) power stages from input voltages up to 100 V.

Read more...
High performance and reliability in a PSU
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Aimtec’s best-in-class products deliver high performance and reliability in the most demanding applications and a range of PSUs are available including AC adaptors and AC-DC and DC-DC converters.

Read more...
Webinar: Understanding ToF sensors
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Join ST’s seven subject-matter experts to discuss how these sensors can enhance ranging and detection performance in various applications.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved