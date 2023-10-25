Low-power GNSS module

Telit Cinterion’s new SE868K5-SF completes the SE868K5 11 x 11 mm family of GNSS devices. The module supports all major constellations in the L1 band, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS. It also supports satellite-based augmentation systems (SBAS) ranging, and offers a scalable design from single- (-SF) to dual-frequency (-D).

Support for Assisted GNSS (A-GNSS) with self- and server-generated orbit predictions enables fast-fix acquisition. It further reduces the consumption during the power-consuming phase of position fix calculation. The SE868K5-SF variant takes this one step further by offering excellent power consumption of only 24 mW in GPS-only mode, while maintaining optimal performance. In addition, the multiple low power and usage modes available, for example, normal, fitness, drone, etc., provide flexibility to adapt to various applications and use cases.

The SE868K5 family is based on last-generation 12 nm semiconductor technology for long-term availability. Ideal applications for the module include wearables, health and fitness monitors, PERS (personal emergency response systems), telematics, person, pet and asset trackers, and drones.

