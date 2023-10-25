Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Low pin count MCU with I3C support

25 October 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

With the step-function increase in data collected and transmitted from cloud-connected edge nodes, Improved Inter Integrated Circuit (I3C) is rapidly becoming a more sustainable solution for interfacing sensors with a high data rate, and will help expand capabilities in next-generation devices.

Leading the way in I3C integration, Microchip Technology has released its PIC18-Q20 family of microcontrollers, the industry’s first low pin count MCUs with up to two I3C peripherals and Multi-Voltage I/O (MVIO). Compared to I2C, I3C offers higher communication rates and lower power consumption, all while maintaining backward compatibility with legacy systems.

With I3C functionality, flexible peripherals and the ability to operate on three independent voltage domains, PIC18-Q20 MCUs are well suited to be used in conjunction with a primary MCU in a larger overall system. This family of MCUs can perform tasks such as processing sensor data, handling low latency interrupts and system status reporting that the main MCU cannot perform as efficiently. While the CPU runs at a different voltage domain, the I3C peripheral operates from 1,0 to 3,6 V.

Available in 14- and 20-pin packages as small as 3 x 3 mm, the PIC18-Q20 MCUs are a compact solution for real-time control, touch sensing and connectivity applications. They are ideal for a wide range of applications including automotive, industrial control, computing, IoT and medical.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: avnet-silica-sales-southafrica@avnet.eu
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

FPGAs speed up intelligent edge designs
ASIC Design Services Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has added nine new technology- and application-specific solution stacks to its growing collection of mid-range FPGA and SoC support.

Read more...
Raspberry Pi 5 announced
RS Components SA Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
The R-Pi 5 comes with new features and is over twice as fast as its predecessor, the R-Pi 4, thanks to an upgrade to the main processor.

Read more...
Microchip’s 28 nm memory in production
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
GlobalFoundries and Microchip have announced that Microchip’s 28 nm SuperFlash embedded flash memory solution is in production. The widely deployed non-volatile memory (NVM) solution is optimised for microcontrollers, smart cards and IoT chips.

Read more...
32-bit MCU with embedded security
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The highly configurable PIC32CZ CA microcontrollers are available with a 300 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 processor and an embedded Hardware Security Module.

Read more...
NFC controller evaluation kit
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon’s NGC1081 is an all-in-one controller combining the functions of energy harvesting, NFC, sensing unit, and motor control on a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M0 processor core running at a CPU frequency of 28 MHz.

Read more...
Securely connect IoT devices to Azure IoT Hub
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
New software for STMicroelectronics’ STM32H5 MCUs leverages its advanced Secure Manager for protected connection to the Microsoft Azure cloud IoT platform.

Read more...
Webinar: Latest developments in IoT device security
DSP, Micros & Memory
IoT device security is changing rapidly, and organisations that build and deploy connected devices have heightened threat awareness.

Read more...
MCU for smart application design
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications.

Read more...
MicroBRICK DC-DC regulator
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications.

Read more...
Mesh networks as easy as never before
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Panasonic Industry and Symbiotech have released a new Wirepas Mesh demo kit for BLE flagship module PAN1780, enabling IoT applications to easily setup a mesh network.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved