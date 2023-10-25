Low pin count MCU with I3C support

With the step-function increase in data collected and transmitted from cloud-connected edge nodes, Improved Inter Integrated Circuit (I3C) is rapidly becoming a more sustainable solution for interfacing sensors with a high data rate, and will help expand capabilities in next-generation devices.

Leading the way in I3C integration, Microchip Technology has released its PIC18-Q20 family of microcontrollers, the industry’s first low pin count MCUs with up to two I3C peripherals and Multi-Voltage I/O (MVIO). Compared to I2C, I3C offers higher communication rates and lower power consumption, all while maintaining backward compatibility with legacy systems.

With I3C functionality, flexible peripherals and the ability to operate on three independent voltage domains, PIC18-Q20 MCUs are well suited to be used in conjunction with a primary MCU in a larger overall system. This family of MCUs can perform tasks such as processing sensor data, handling low latency interrupts and system status reporting that the main MCU cannot perform as efficiently. While the CPU runs at a different voltage domain, the I3C peripheral operates from 1,0 to 3,6 V.

Available in 14- and 20-pin packages as small as 3 x 3 mm , the PIC18-Q20 MCUs are a compact solution for real-time control, touch sensing and connectivity applications. They are ideal for a wide range of applications including automotive, industrial control, computing, IoT and medical.

