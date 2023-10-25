Analogue front end for sensor measurements

25 October 2023 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Nisshinbo’s integrated analogue front ends (AFE) combine programmable gain low-noise precision op-amps, signal conditioning circuitry and ADCs in a single chip. No matter the sensor application, these chips provide the perfect interface between the sensor and the microcontroller.

The NJU9103 AFE from Nisshinbo is a small-sized front end measuring only 4 x 4 mm. The IC’s ΔΣ ADC has 16-bit resolution and has up to 512 x signal amplification from the programmable gain amplifier (PGA). The internal digital-to-analogue converter calibration is available to correct for any sensor offset and gain drift.

Four differential or seven single-ended inputs can be sampled by the NJU9103 with a conversion rate of 6500 samples per second. Typical applications for this AFE include flow meters, pressure sensors, gas sensors, and thermostats.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





