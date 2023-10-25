Analogue front end for sensor measurements

Nisshinbo’s integrated analogue front ends (AFE) combine programmable gain low-noise precision op-amps, signal conditioning circuitry and ADCs in a single chip. No matter the sensor application, these chips provide the perfect interface between the sensor and the microcontroller.
The NJU9103 AFE from Nisshinbo is a small-sized front end measuring only 4 x 4 mm. The IC’s ΔΣ ADC has 16-bit resolution and has up to 512 x signal amplification from the programmable gain amplifier (PGA). The internal digital-to-analogue converter calibration is available to correct for any sensor offset and gain drift.
Four differential or seven single-ended inputs can be sampled by the NJU9103 with a conversion rate of 6500 samples per second. Typical applications for this AFE include flow meters, pressure sensors, gas sensors, and thermostats.
New series of chip-type capacitors Electrocomp
Passive Components
Panasonic Industries’ SMT capacitor series all benefit from the longest lifetime plus the lowest ESR values currently available.
Read more...Single-channel software configurable I/O Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
These use cases of the AD74115H include analogue output and input, digital output and input, resistance temperature detector (RTD), and thermocouple measurement capability.
Read more...SMD coupled inductors Electrocomp
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has expanded its family of flat wire inductors with the high-performance EPCOS ERUC23 coupled inductor series.
Read more...Corrosion-resistant GRP enclosures Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The design offers better impact resistance, and all sizes have the additional feature of shelves moulded into the base, fitted with threaded inserts to house a PCB or other electrical equipment.
Read more...Millimetre-accurate ultrasonic ToF sensor Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
InvenSense’s SmartSonic family of ultrasonic ToF sensors integrate a MEMS piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer with an ultra-low power SoC in a miniature reflowable package.
Read more...External Wi-Fi dual band antenna Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The X9001748 is an IP67 black or white antenna, which offers protection against dust and water, and provides a high gain suited for Wi-Fi applications.
Read more...EMI shielding knitted wire mesh Electrocomp
Interconnection
TE Connectivity’s range of knitted wire mesh gaskets provides a cost-effective solution to high shielding performance applications to protect against RFI/EMI and EMP.