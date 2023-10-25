Raspberry Pi 5 announced

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has just announced the new Raspberry Pi 5 SBC, available from the end of October 2023. The R-Pi 5 comes with new features and is over twice as fast as its predecessor, the R-Pi 4, thanks to an upgrade to the main processor.

Changes over the older model include:

• 2,4 GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU.

• VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2.

• Dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output.

• 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

• Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

• High-speed microSD card interface with SDR104 mode support.

• Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support.

• 2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers.

• PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals.

• Real-time clock.

• Power button.

• A different port layout.

Features that have not been changed include:

• Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

• 2 × USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5 Gbps operation.

• 2 × USB 2.0 ports.

• Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin GPIO header.

The upgraded Arm Cortex-A76 CPU has four 2,4 GHz cores, effectively improving the performance by 2,5 times. This will come in handy when driving the two 4K display outputs at 60 Hz. Also included are dual four-lane MIPI transceivers, each capable of connecting to either two cameras, two displays, or one of each.

A welcome addition to the R-Pi form factor is the PCIe 2.0 interface. This will allow the addition of a raft of high-speed peripherals that can utilise the interface. At launch, a HAT connecting to the PCIe bus will be available, which will support NVMe SSDs with the M.2 format.

Another new feature is the real-time clock. A battery connector has been provided on the board to allow the clock to keep time when power is removed. This will allow applications to keep time in the absence of a network connection.

Finally, a power button has been included on the side of the SBC. Users will no longer have to connect/disconnect the power supply to boot up or shut down the computer.

The OS has also been given an upgrade to support the new features present in the R-Pi 5.

