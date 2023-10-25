Dead-reckoning GNSS module

STMicroelectronics’ Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy-to-use dead-reckoning global navigation satellite system (GNSS) standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC.
The module receives signals simultaneously from multiple constellations including GPS, Galileo, Glonass, and BeiDou, providing down to 1,5 m positional accuracy.
The Teseo-VIC3D module brings the proven accuracy and robustness of the TeseoIII chip to the reach of all designers with the embedded firmware and complete evaluation environment.
Within its 16,0 x 12,2 mm package size, the module offers superior accuracy across the full temperature range of -40 to 85°C, thanks to the on-board temperature-compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO). The system has a dedicated real-time clock (RTC) oscillator for a reduced Time to First Fix (TTFF).
Through the embedded flash, the Teseo-VIC3D offers many extra features such as seven days autonomous and real-time assisted GNSS. The module supports both FW configurability and FW upgrades.
Personality Profile: Paul Eveleigh Hiconnex
Editor's Choice
With a strong and experienced team behind him, he can put into practice what he has learned during his career and ultimately grow the company towards its strategic objectives.
Read more...FPGAs speed up intelligent edge designs ASIC Design Services
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has added nine new technology- and application-specific solution stacks to its growing collection of mid-range FPGA and SoC support.
Read more...Low-power GNSS module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SE868K5-SF achieves ultra-low power consumption and embeds LNA and a SAW filter to achieve the best performance.
Read more...Raspberry Pi 5 announced RS Components SA
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
The R-Pi 5 comes with new features and is over twice as fast as its predecessor, the R-Pi 4, thanks to an upgrade to the main processor.
Read more...Quantum leap in battery technology
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
A German start-up has developed a solid-state battery ready for series production with outstanding properties: no cobalt, ten times longer service life, and non-flammable electrolyte.
Read more...Single-channel software configurable I/O Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
These use cases of the AD74115H include analogue output and input, digital output and input, resistance temperature detector (RTD), and thermocouple measurement capability.
Read more...Advanced graphite embedding capability for PCB thermal management Conical Technologies
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Teledyne Labtech has announced a major new capability, allowing the embedding of layers of synthetic graphite within RF and microwave PCBs. This provides weight savings for applications where size, weight, and power (SWaP) are key.
Read more...Step-down controller for GaN FETs Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTC7890 is a high performance, dual step-down, DC/DC switching regulator controller that drives all N-channel synchronous gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistor (FET) power stages from input voltages up to 100 V.