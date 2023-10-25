Dead-reckoning GNSS module

25 October 2023 Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

STMicroelectronics’ Teseo-VIC3D module is an easy-to-use dead-reckoning global navigation satellite system (GNSS) standalone module, embedding TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC.





The module receives signals simultaneously from multiple constellations including GPS, Galileo, Glonass, and BeiDou, providing down to 1,5 m positional accuracy.

The Teseo-VIC3D module brings the proven accuracy and robustness of the TeseoIII chip to the reach of all designers with the embedded firmware and complete evaluation environment.

Within its 16,0 x 12,2 mm package size, the module offers superior accuracy across the full temperature range of -40 to 85°C, thanks to the on-board temperature-compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO). The system has a dedicated real-time clock (RTC) oscillator for a reduced Time to First Fix (TTFF).

Through the embedded flash, the Teseo-VIC3D offers many extra features such as seven days autonomous and real-time assisted GNSS. The module supports both FW configurability and FW upgrades.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





