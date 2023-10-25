IoT module receives high security score

25 October 2023

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that extensive testing by Finite State, a major cybersecurity consultancy, shows that Quectel’s products exceed industry standards and best practices in multiple security measures.

Quectel engaged Finite State, a third-party expert security firm focused on managing software supply chain risk for the enterprise, to rigorously test Quectel’s IoT modules to demonstrate Quectel’s commitment to transparent, verifiable product security.

The first progress report released to Quectel concludes that its modules’ security score, as reflected in Finite State’s risk profiling, started strong when testing began earlier this year and got stronger rapidly as Quectel implemented Finite State’s recommendations. The score improved across the modules tested from an average of 62 to 24 with the highest possible score being 10. The report underlines that this is a significant improvement in Quectel’s security posture with both the initial and current scores far exceeding the industry average score of 98.

“Quectel has embraced security and transparency holistically, in a way that we rarely see from other organisations,” said Matt Wyckhouse, CEO of Finite State. “They have built upon their existing security testing processes by integrating even deeper testing into their first- and third-party code, and they’ve responded to findings in their development process faster than others in their industry,” he concluded.

