Quantum leap in battery technology

25 October 2023 Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management Power Electronics / Power Management

The Bonn-based company High Performance Battery (HPB) has achieved a decisive breakthrough in battery and storage technology: a team led by Prof. Dr. Günther Hambitzer has developed the world’s first solid-state battery with outstanding properties to production readiness. The applications range from stationary storage for home and industrial use to charging infrastructures and the mobility segment.

“We are not only opening a new chapter in battery technology,” explains Sebastian Heinz, CEO of HPB, “but are also making a decisive contribution to the energy transition and climate protection worldwide.”

The data and properties measured so far show significantly better values and characteristics compared to the currently dominant lithium-ion batteries:

Longevity

While conventional lithium-ion batteries degrade after between 500 and 2500 charging cycles, the HPB solid-state battery currently has more than 12 500 charging cycles, with a comparable load. Since these cells have not yet reached the end of their life, this number will continue to increase steadily.

Safety

The new HPB solid-state electrolyte is non-flammable, and thus considerably safer than the flammable liquid electrolytes of conventional lithium-ion batteries.

Sustainability

The HPB solid-state battery shows a 50% better environmental balance compared to current lithium-ion technology. This makes it the ‘green key to the energy and mobility revolution’.

Conductivity

Compared to the liquid electrolytes commonly used today, the HPB solid-state electrolyte has an enormously improved conductivity. This is decisive for the available power from the battery cell. The HPB solid-state electrolyte shows a higher conductivity at -40°C than conventional liquid electrolytes at their optimum at 60°C. These properties have been confirmed by independent partners and research institutes in the temperature range from -40°C to 60°C. In this way, the HPB solid-state electrolyte ensures that sufficient power is available even at extreme temperatures. This eliminates the need to preheat the batteries in winter.

For more information visit https://www.highperformancebattery.ch/en





