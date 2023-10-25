Chip extends battery life

Nexperia’s battery life boosting ICs are designed to extend the typical lithium coin cell battery life and peak output current capability by up to 25 times compared to a standard 3V coin cell. Extending a coin cell battery’s working life significantly reduces battery waste in low-power IoT and other portable applications. This also allows coin cells to be a viable power source for applications which could previously only operate from AA or AAA-type batteries.
The ICs have two DC-DC conversion stages. The first is a boost which trickle-charges the capacitive store from the battery. The second buck stage is pulse-capable and supplies the output load from the capacitive store with up to 200 mA of current. The output can be programmed to deliver between 1,8 and 3,6 V.
Nexperia battery booster ICs are ideally suited for low-power applications such as Zigbee, LoRa, Sigfox, LTE-M1, and NB-IoT transceivers that are powered by CR2032 and CR2025 lithium coin cells which have high energy density and long shelf life.
Vishay honours EBV with distributor award EBV Electrolink
Vishay has honoured EBV Elektronik with the 'Semiconductor Distributor of the Year – 2022' award based on the company's outstanding contribution, design activities, overall process excellence and performance throughout EMEA.
Quantum leap in battery technology
A German start-up has developed a solid-state battery ready for series production with outstanding properties: no cobalt, ten times longer service life, and non-flammable electrolyte.
400 W DC-DC converter Vepac Electronics
The VCB48_EBO-xxWR3-N Series by Mornsun is a new series of DC-DC converters to meet the growing demand for medium- and high-power supplies in various fields including telecommunication, electric power, and industrial control.
Advanced power supply design automation EBV Electrolink
Power Integrations and SnapMagic have announced that PI Expert, Power Integrations' robust, online design tool, now features schematic and netlist export, made possible by SnapMagic's new schematic export technology.
Microchip's 28 nm memory in production EBV Electrolink
GlobalFoundries and Microchip have announced that Microchip's 28 nm SuperFlash embedded flash memory solution is in production. The widely deployed non-volatile memory (NVM) solution is optimised for microcontrollers, smart cards and IoT chips.
All-in-one chips for automotive applications EBV Electrolink
STMicroelectronics' SPSB081 automotive power-management IC' s features include a main fixed-voltage low-dropout regulator (LDO), a secondary programmable LDO, four high-side drivers, a CAN FD transceiver, and an optional LIN transceiver.
Next-gen half brick DC-DC converters RFiber Solutions
SynQor has announced new additions to its MCOTS product line that are based on its next generation, isolated, fixed-frequency synchronous rectifier technology.
Rack-mounted three-phase UPS Eaton Electric
The new Eaton 93PX 15-20 kVA UPS combines high efficiency with a compact footprint, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and improved cybersecurity.
Medical-grade converter module Brabek
The REM60-W series of medical-grade regulated DC/DC converters from RECOM features reinforced 5 kV AC isolation with low 4,5 µA leakage.