Chip extends battery life

25 October 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Nexperia’s battery life boosting ICs are designed to extend the typical lithium coin cell battery life and peak output current capability by up to 25 times compared to a standard 3V coin cell. Extending a coin cell battery’s working life significantly reduces battery waste in low-power IoT and other portable applications. This also allows coin cells to be a viable power source for applications which could previously only operate from AA or AAA-type batteries.

The ICs have two DC-DC conversion stages. The first is a boost which trickle-charges the capacitive store from the battery. The second buck stage is pulse-capable and supplies the output load from the capacitive store with up to 200 mA of current. The output can be programmed to deliver between 1,8 and 3,6 V.

Nexperia battery booster ICs are ideally suited for low-power applications such as Zigbee, LoRa, Sigfox, LTE-M1, and NB-IoT transceivers that are powered by CR2032 and CR2025 lithium coin cells which have high energy density and long shelf life.

