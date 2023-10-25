400 W DC-DC converter

25 October 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

The VCB48_EBO-xxWR3-N Series by Mornsun is a new series of DC-DC converters to meet the growing demand for medium- and high-power supplies in various fields including telecommunication, electric power, and industrial control. The 1/8-brick series covers a range of output power from 100 to 400 W. These products meet IEC/UL/EN standards and DOSA standards with a wide operating temperature range, high efficiency, and low ripple noise. A comprehensive list of protection ensures that customers do not suffer unnecessary losses from abnormal operation of their system or equipment.

5G communication data traffic can be quite unbalanced, with significant variations in different periods. As a result, the actual load range of the power supply may vary greatly from light load to full load during operation. This power module series exhibits a high and stable efficiency curve to prevent problems caused by wildly varying loads. Mornsun has tested the series at loads of 10, 25, 50 and 100% and found the average power efficiency to be over 90% at all loads.

With a wide input voltage range of 36 -75 V DC, an isolation voltage of 1500 V DC, low ripple noise of 100 mV, and output efficiency of up to 95%, this series is designed to deliver optimal performance in any application.

