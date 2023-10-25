400 W DC-DC converter

The VCB48_EBO-xxWR3-N Series by Mornsun is a new series of DC-DC converters to meet the growing demand for medium- and high-power supplies in various fields including telecommunication, electric power, and industrial control. The 1/8-brick series covers a range of output power from 100 to 400 W. These products meet IEC/UL/EN standards and DOSA standards with a wide operating temperature range, high efficiency, and low ripple noise. A comprehensive list of protection ensures that customers do not suffer unnecessary losses from abnormal operation of their system or equipment.
5G communication data traffic can be quite unbalanced, with significant variations in different periods. As a result, the actual load range of the power supply may vary greatly from light load to full load during operation. This power module series exhibits a high and stable efficiency curve to prevent problems caused by wildly varying loads. Mornsun has tested the series at loads of 10, 25, 50 and 100% and found the average power efficiency to be over 90% at all loads.
With a wide input voltage range of 36 -75 V DC, an isolation voltage of 1500 V DC, low ripple noise of 100 mV, and output efficiency of up to 95%, this series is designed to deliver optimal performance in any application.
Quantum leap in battery technology
A German start-up has developed a solid-state battery ready for series production with outstanding properties: no cobalt, ten times longer service life, and non-flammable electrolyte.
Chip extends battery life EBV Electrolink
Nexperia’s new DC-DC converter IC has been designed to extend the life of 3V coin cells in IoT applications.
Advanced power supply design automation EBV Electrolink
Power Integrations and SnapMagic have announced that PI Expert, Power Integrations’ robust, online design tool, now features schematic and netlist export, made possible by SnapMagic’s new schematic export technology.
All-in-one chips for automotive applications EBV Electrolink
STMicroelectronics’ SPSB081 automotive power-management IC’ s features include a main fixed-voltage low-dropout regulator (LDO), a secondary programmable LDO, four high-side drivers, a CAN FD transceiver, and an optional LIN transceiver.
Next-gen half brick DC-DC converters RFiber Solutions
SynQor has announced new additions to its MCOTS product line that are based on its next generation, isolated, fixed-frequency synchronous rectifier technology.
Rack-mounted three-phase UPS Eaton Electric
The new Eaton 93PX 15-20 kVA UPS combines high efficiency with a compact footprint, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and improved cybersecurity.
Medical-grade converter module Brabek
The REM60-W series of medical-grade regulated DC/DC converters from RECOM features reinforced 5 kV AC isolation with low 4,5 µA leakage.
Battery emulator and profiler Concilium Technologies
Keysight designed the E36731A battery emulator and profiler, and BV9211B advanced battery test and emulation software, to solve problems associated with battery run-down tests.
Step-down controller for GaN FETs Altron Arrow
The LTC7890 is a high performance, dual step-down, DC/DC switching regulator controller that drives all N-channel synchronous gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistor (FET) power stages from input voltages up to 100 V.