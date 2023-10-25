Advanced power supply design automation

25 October 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

Power Integrations, that manufactures high-voltage ICs for energy-efficient power conversion, and SnapMagic, a company that’s redefining how electronics are designed by streamlining the design flow, have announced that PI Expert, Power Integrations’ robust, online design tool, now features schematic and netlist export, made possible by SnapMagic’s new schematic export technology.

Based on specifications entered by the user, PI Expert automatically generates a complete power supply schematic utilising Power Integrations’ power-conversion ICs, including a custom magnetics design. Previously, the automated tool flow covered everything up to full circuit optimisation, but required manual transcription into a CAD package to facilitate simulations and physical layout. The new export capability ensures a fast and seamless transfer of the design, including symbols, footprints, 3D models and electrical netlist, into one of four popular PCB CAD tools. Cadence OrCAD, Altium, Autodesk Eagle/Fusion360 and KiCad are currently supported.

Trevor Hiatt, director of channel marketing at Power Integrations said: “Eliminating the need to manually create or download symbols, draw a schematic and then port those files into a PCB layout tool will save time, reduce transcription errors and, importantly, assist with version control and traceability. The schematic is laid out in a consistent format and optimised for readability on the industry-standard 0,1-inch format.”

Natasha Baker, CEO and founder at SnapMagic added: “Power Integrations has created an extraordinary power supply design tool. By pairing it with SnapMagic’s CAD expertise, we’ve made it possible to export schematics in real time, obliterating the old timelines and freeing engineers to do what they do best – innovate. We’re not just saving engineers weeks; we’re changing the game entirely.”

PI Expert Online is a web-based program that takes designers’ power supply specifications and automatically generates a power conversion solution, providing everything necessary to build and test a working prototype. It includes a ‘ready-to-build’ Transformer Construction Report, winding instructions, electrical and mechanical diagrams, BOMs (bill of materials) and board layout recommendations. No download or installation is required. PI Expert Schematic Export is compatible with user-defined custom components, and exported schematic files contain a readme text file providing step-by-step instructions for opening in the desired CAD tool.

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





