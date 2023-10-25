Advanced power supply design automation

Power Integrations, that manufactures high-voltage ICs for energy-efficient power conversion, and SnapMagic, a company that’s redefining how electronics are designed by streamlining the design flow, have announced that PI Expert, Power Integrations’ robust, online design tool, now features schematic and netlist export, made possible by SnapMagic’s new schematic export technology.
Based on specifications entered by the user, PI Expert automatically generates a complete power supply schematic utilising Power Integrations’ power-conversion ICs, including a custom magnetics design. Previously, the automated tool flow covered everything up to full circuit optimisation, but required manual transcription into a CAD package to facilitate simulations and physical layout. The new export capability ensures a fast and seamless transfer of the design, including symbols, footprints, 3D models and electrical netlist, into one of four popular PCB CAD tools. Cadence OrCAD, Altium, Autodesk Eagle/Fusion360 and KiCad are currently supported.
Trevor Hiatt, director of channel marketing at Power Integrations said: “Eliminating the need to manually create or download symbols, draw a schematic and then port those files into a PCB layout tool will save time, reduce transcription errors and, importantly, assist with version control and traceability. The schematic is laid out in a consistent format and optimised for readability on the industry-standard 0,1-inch format.”
Natasha Baker, CEO and founder at SnapMagic added: “Power Integrations has created an extraordinary power supply design tool. By pairing it with SnapMagic’s CAD expertise, we’ve made it possible to export schematics in real time, obliterating the old timelines and freeing engineers to do what they do best – innovate. We’re not just saving engineers weeks; we’re changing the game entirely.”
PI Expert Online is a web-based program that takes designers’ power supply specifications and automatically generates a power conversion solution, providing everything necessary to build and test a working prototype. It includes a ‘ready-to-build’ Transformer Construction Report, winding instructions, electrical and mechanical diagrams, BOMs (bill of materials) and board layout recommendations. No download or installation is required. PI Expert Schematic Export is compatible with user-defined custom components, and exported schematic files contain a readme text file providing step-by-step instructions for opening in the desired CAD tool.
Vishay honours EBV with distributor award EBV Electrolink
News
Vishay has honoured EBV Elektronik with the ‘Semiconductor Distributor of the Year – 2022’ award based on the company’s outstanding contribution, design activities, overall process excellence and performance throughout EMEA.
Read more...Quantum leap in battery technology
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
A German start-up has developed a solid-state battery ready for series production with outstanding properties: no cobalt, ten times longer service life, and non-flammable electrolyte.
Read more...Chip extends battery life EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Nexperia’s new DC-DC converter IC has been designed to extend the life of 3V coin cells in IoT applications.
Read more...400 W DC-DC converter Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The VCB48_EBO-xxWR3-N Series by Mornsun is a new series of DC-DC converters to meet the growing demand for medium- and high-power supplies in various fields including telecommunication, electric power, and industrial control.
Read more...Microchip’s 28 nm memory in production EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
GlobalFoundries and Microchip have announced that Microchip’s 28 nm SuperFlash embedded flash memory solution is in production. The widely deployed non-volatile memory (NVM) solution is optimised for microcontrollers, smart cards and IoT chips.
Read more...All-in-one chips for automotive applications EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ SPSB081 automotive power-management IC’ s features include a main fixed-voltage low-dropout regulator (LDO), a secondary programmable LDO, four high-side drivers, a CAN FD transceiver, and an optional LIN transceiver.
Read more...Next-gen half brick DC-DC converters RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced new additions to its MCOTS product line that are based on its next generation, isolated, fixed-frequency synchronous rectifier technology.
Read more...Rack-mounted three-phase UPS Eaton Electric
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new Eaton 93PX 15-20 kVA UPS combines high efficiency with a compact footprint, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and improved cybersecurity.
Read more...Medical-grade converter module Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
The REM60-W series of medical-grade regulated DC/DC converters from RECOM features reinforced 5 kV AC isolation with low 4,5 µA leakage.