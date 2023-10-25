Graphical source measure unit

The IT2800 Series from ITECH combine the capabilities of a voltage source, a current source, a voltage meter, a current meter, and an ohmmeter, along with the capability to switch easily between these various functions. This ensures the independent measurement of I-V characteristic in four quadrants. With a current range of 10 fA to 10 A, and a voltage range of 100 nV to 1000 V, the IT2800 series source measure unit (SMU) has capabilities that allow it to perform more than just simple DC or pulsed measurements, to prevent errors in measurement results due to the device’s own heating.
The intuitive front panel GUI running on the 5-inch touch display has many features that improve the speed of interaction and supports various view modes, to help engineers significantly improve the efficiency of testing.
The USB2.0 memory port supports three modes: easy data storing, test configuration file import, and system upgrade. The IT2800 Series supports both graphical and numerical test results. The intuitive graph view, scope view and record view greatly improve the productivity of bench-top tests and I-V characteristic analysis.
The IT2800 Series is suitable for a variety of test applications: discrete semiconductor devices, passive devices, transient suppression devices, laser diodes, TVS, and varistors, among others.
Colour and contrast sensors
Test & Measurement
Detection of colours by a sensor is performed using different approaches, with various types of vision systems and sensors that detect colour and contrast being used, depending on what the outcome needs to be.
Read more...Indoor air-quality monitor RS South Africa
Test & Measurement
Manufactured by ebm-papst, the new indoor air-quality (IAQ) monitor constantly assesses five key factors that can affect people’s health, including particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO 2), volatile organic compounds (TVOC), temperature, and humidity.
Read more...Advanced graphite embedding capability for PCB thermal management Conical Technologies
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Teledyne Labtech has announced a major new capability, allowing the embedding of layers of synthetic graphite within RF and microwave PCBs. This provides weight savings for applications where size, weight, and power (SWaP) are key.
Read more...Graphical bench multimeter Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P 4096 is a precision bench multimeter with TFT GUI for a high-resolution display of the measured values at up to 150 measurements per second.
Read more...65 GHz 12-bit oscilloscope platform Comtest
Test & Measurement
Teledyne LeCroy has announced the launch of its new WaveMaster 8000HD high-bandwidth, high-definition oscilloscope platform with models from 20 to 65 GHz of bandwidth.
Read more...Tech for your tanks
Test & Measurement
JoJo IoT devices work together with a smartphone app to monitor tank levels, measure water consumption, and can be used in water detection.