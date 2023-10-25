Categories

Graphical source measure unit

25 October 2023 Test & Measurement

The IT2800 Series from ITECH combine the capabilities of a voltage source, a current source, a voltage meter, a current meter, and an ohmmeter, along with the capability to switch easily between these various functions. This ensures the independent measurement of I-V characteristic in four quadrants. With a current range of 10 fA to 10 A, and a voltage range of 100 nV to 1000 V, the IT2800 series source measure unit (SMU) has capabilities that allow it to perform more than just simple DC or pulsed measurements, to prevent errors in measurement results due to the device’s own heating.

The intuitive front panel GUI running on the 5-inch touch display has many features that improve the speed of interaction and supports various view modes, to help engineers significantly improve the efficiency of testing.

The USB2.0 memory port supports three modes: easy data storing, test configuration file import, and system upgrade. The IT2800 Series supports both graphical and numerical test results. The intuitive graph view, scope view and record view greatly improve the productivity of bench-top tests and I-V characteristic analysis.

The IT2800 Series is suitable for a variety of test applications: discrete semiconductor devices, passive devices, transient suppression devices, laser diodes, TVS, and varistors, among others.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za


