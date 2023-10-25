Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Sensor board with Doppler shift technology

25 October 2023 Test & Measurement

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) has introduced a new motion sensor Click board, to support the development of intrusion alarms, automatic door openers, presence-sensing applications, and more.

The Microwave 4 Click utilises the Doppler Shift phenomenon to sense motion. It is based on the PD-V12, a miniature high-frequency microwave transceiver from Ningbo Pdlux Electronic Technology. This motion sensor is a K-band Bi-Static Doppler transceiver module. It is housed in a metal can and features a built-in resonator oscillator, providing a stable operation as it improves its front signal-receiving ability and reduces its blind area. The Microwave 4 Click detects the frequency shift between a transmitted and a received signal reflected from a moving object within the field of view of the transceiver.

The radiated power (EIRP) emissions of less than 3 mW at maximum meet FCC and CE regulations. The device exhibits very low noise in the 10 to 100 Hz range, and the received signal strength (RSS) is measured at 70 dB. The module uses two antennas for RX and TX with a maximum gain of 0 dBi and is designed to be installed in such a way that allows it to operate at closer than 20 cm to users or nearby persons.

Click boards enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting down development time. The mikroBUS socket standard enables any Click board to be instantly connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor on a main board. Many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba, now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 022 5323
Fax: 086 569 5965
Email: mail@dizzy.co.za
www: www.dizzy.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Dizzy Enterprises


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Colour and contrast sensors
Test & Measurement
Detection of colours by a sensor is performed using different approaches, with various types of vision systems and sensors that detect colour and contrast being used, depending on what the outcome needs to be.

Read more...
Graphical source measure unit
Conical Technologies Test & Measurement
The IT2800 Series from ITECH are compact and cost-effective bench-top source measure units with the capability to source and measure both voltage and current.

Read more...
Indoor air-quality monitor
RS South Africa Test & Measurement
Manufactured by ebm-papst, the new indoor air-quality (IAQ) monitor constantly assesses five key factors that can affect people’s health, including particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO 2), volatile organic compounds (TVOC), temperature, and humidity.

Read more...
Temperature monitoring in the metal casting process
Instrotech Test & Measurement
Due to the spectral range and continuous temperature measuring range from 900 to 2450°C, the Optris PI 05M is especially suitable for the temperature measurement of molten metals.

Read more...
The importance of interference hunting in 5G network deployment and operation
Lambda Test Editor's Choice Test & Measurement
Identifying the source of interference signals within mobile network deployments and operations, and then mitigating or completely removing them, is an expensive and time-consuming task.

Read more...
Graphical bench multimeter
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P 4096 is a precision bench multimeter with TFT GUI for a high-resolution display of the measured values at up to 150 measurements per second.

Read more...
Trace electric cables in structures
Comtest Test & Measurement
Fluke has launched two new wire tracers that simplify the process of tracing and troubleshooting of energised and de-energised wires.

Read more...
65 GHz 12-bit oscilloscope platform
Comtest Test & Measurement
Teledyne LeCroy has announced the launch of its new WaveMaster 8000HD high-bandwidth, high-definition oscilloscope platform with models from 20 to 65 GHz of bandwidth.

Read more...
Tech for your tanks
Test & Measurement
JoJo IoT devices work together with a smartphone app to monitor tank levels, measure water consumption, and can be used in water detection.

Read more...
Time and frequency metrology course
Test & Measurement
During the month of October, the National Laboratory Association is hosting a training course titled ‘Time and Frequency Metrology’ at its premises in Persequor Technopark, Pretoria.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved