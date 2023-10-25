Sensor board with Doppler shift technology

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) has introduced a new motion sensor Click board, to support the development of intrusion alarms, automatic door openers, presence-sensing applications, and more.
The Microwave 4 Click utilises the Doppler Shift phenomenon to sense motion. It is based on the PD-V12, a miniature high-frequency microwave transceiver from Ningbo Pdlux Electronic Technology. This motion sensor is a K-band Bi-Static Doppler transceiver module. It is housed in a metal can and features a built-in resonator oscillator, providing a stable operation as it improves its front signal-receiving ability and reduces its blind area. The Microwave 4 Click detects the frequency shift between a transmitted and a received signal reflected from a moving object within the field of view of the transceiver.
The radiated power (EIRP) emissions of less than 3 mW at maximum meet FCC and CE regulations. The device exhibits very low noise in the 10 to 100 Hz range, and the received signal strength (RSS) is measured at 70 dB. The module uses two antennas for RX and TX with a maximum gain of 0 dBi and is designed to be installed in such a way that allows it to operate at closer than 20 cm to users or nearby persons.
Click boards enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting down development time. The mikroBUS socket standard enables any Click board to be instantly connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor on a main board. Many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba, now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards.
