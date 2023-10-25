Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: Small miracles will hopefully lead to bigger ones

25 October 2023 News


Peter Howells, Editor.

As I sit here this month and ponder the few weeks that have passed, I wonder where the time has gone. Maybe as one gets older, time seems to be compressed more and more. Or maybe the old brains simply cannot cope with multitasking like we used to in our youth, making it seem like there is not enough time to accomplish everything we want to.

It seemed like just the other day I was sitting glued to the exhilarating rugby matches that were being televised during the Rugby World Cup 2019. It was amazing to see how the country could get behind a team. Ultimately, the power that this rugby team wielded in terms of bringing together people from all walks of life was astounding. Very few people were spared from the upliftment in spirits that were the result of winning the most sought-after trophy in rugby.

And here we are again. I, along with millions of other South Africans worldwide, witnessed a sporting spectacle worthy of champions when we triumphed over an excellent French team by a solitary point. More than winning, however, the team showed us how to behave. After the final whistle, players from both sides embraced each other in a show of camaraderie. They had done battle on the field, and although one team had to emerge victorious, both teams could hold their heads up high. Players consoled each other in a gesture of mutual respect, and quite frankly, rugby is the only team sport I can think of where that happens.

Normal people can take a leaf straight out of rugby’s playbook. Get out onto the field, play hard, ‘donder’ each other if you have to, but afterwards, shake a hand, give a hug and have a drink together as a sign of respect for each other.

It’s as if they genuinely care about each other!

And wouldn’t it be wonderful if everyone behaved like this. Where people looked out for each other instead of the dog-eat-dog world that we often find ourselves in.

My mind then moved back to the game that was played earlier on the same day. Just into the second half of that game, the lights went out. I, and many others watching, immediately cast our thoughts to the scourge of loadshedding.

We, as South Africans, have become almost nonchalant about these forced power failures that have been thrust upon us. Most now take the power cuts in their stride and have learnt to live with them. This time, however, it had a direct impact on my viewing pleasure, which conjured up a lot of pent-up feelings.

It wasn’t loadshedding, but merely a brief power failure in the area. A few minutes later it was back on, and the rugby thankfully continued uninterrupted.

Many people have installed inverter-based backup solutions to get them through these power failures. They allow the use of renewable energy sources like solar and turbines. That part is easy. What is still an expensive problem is the storage required for these systems to be able to deliver the required amount of energy. Presently, Li-ion storage is the gold standard.

Recently, however, a report on a new solid-state battery technology crossed my desk. Exhibiting better properties than traditional Li-ion batteries, the technology promises greater safety and stability. The number of charge cycles is also greatly improved, with the current test system racking up more than 12 500 charge cycles. The technology is destined for residential and industrial use. Read about it here.

I am excited about this project. It promises to solve the biggest problem with storage currently, which is its longevity. Let’s hope that something comes out of it.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: malckey@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

‘Made in Africa’ exhibition
News
Under the theme ‘Partnering to Build a Resilient, Sustainable, and Inclusive AGOA to Support Economic Development, Industrialisation, and Quality Job Creation’, the show will welcome over 400 exhibitors.

Read more...
Local telecommunications partnership
News
One of their long-term goals is to bridge the digital divide by providing infrastructure to rural areas, which will provide Internet access, thereby enabling the power of online education, online payment and telemedicine.

Read more...
Global semiconductor sales increase month-to-month
News
The Semiconductor Industry Association has announced global semiconductor industry sales totalled $44,0 billion during the month of August 2023, an increase of 1,9%.

Read more...
Microtronix Manufacturing factory tour
Microtronix Manufacturing News
Microtronix recently hosted a tour of its facilities led by its CEO, Michael Goodyer, for esteemed policymakers from various countries including South Africa.

Read more...
Panasonic presents its distribution awards for 2023
Avnet Abacus News
Three award winners were selected recently at Panasonic Industry’s European Distribution Conference 2023.

Read more...
New appointment to the Icorp team
iCorp Technologies News
iCorp Technologies has welcomed Ms Quatraine Domoney to it team in the role of National Technical and Sales Manager (TSM), based in the company’s Johannesburg head office.

Read more...
Vishay honours EBV with distributor award
EBV Electrolink News
Vishay has honoured EBV Elektronik with the ‘Semiconductor Distributor of the Year – 2022’ award based on the company’s outstanding contribution, design activities, overall process excellence and performance throughout EMEA.

Read more...
Mouser signs global agreement with MediaTek
News
Mouser Electronics has announced a global distribution agreement with MediaTek, a company that develops innovative systems-on-chip for mobile devices, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products.

Read more...
Paratus signs deal with Starlink
News
Pan-African telco and network services provider, Paratus Group has announced that it has entered an agreement as a distributor for Starlink’s high-speed internet services across the African continent.

Read more...
Nobel prize for work on quantum dots that add colour to LEDs
News
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the scientists’ findings held great potential in many fields dealing with nanotechnology.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved