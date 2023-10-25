Indoor air-quality monitor

RS South Africa has announced the availability of a new monitor that provides continuous, easy-to-read and accurate real-time monitoring of air quality in indoor environments.

Manufactured by ebm-papst, the new indoor air-quality (IAQ) monitor constantly assesses five key factors that can affect people’s health, including particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), volatile organic compounds (TVOC), temperature, and humidity. The device is suitable for deployment in a wide selection of facilities, including indoor industrial premises, offices, schools, health sector businesses, and care homes.

Providing notifications when air quality becomes unhealthy, the connected IAQ device can help facilities managers identify poor ventilation by transmitting air-quality data to a cloud-based dashboard, thereby providing real-time information that is readily available to users via a mobile application. The monitor is also compliant with the Modbus data communications protocol for BMS integration.

Sensor measurement ranges and accuracy specifications of the IAQ include:

• Particle sensing to ±10%@100~500μg/m3.

• Carbon-dioxide sensing of 0-10000 ppm ±40 ppm.

• Gas sensing at 0-1000 ppm of ethanol equivalents with an accuracy of 15%.

• Temperature measurement from -40 to 125°C ±0,3°C from 0-90°C.

• Relative humidity measurement from 0-100% RH ±2%.

The plug-and-play monitor works with the RESET Viral Index App and associated dashboard and is accordingly certified to the RESET standard, the world’s first sensor-based and performance-driven programme for the building environment. The standard creates a structure for data quality, continuous performance assessment and benchmarking.

