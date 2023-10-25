Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Indoor air-quality monitor

25 October 2023 Test & Measurement

RS South Africa has announced the availability of a new monitor that provides continuous, easy-to-read and accurate real-time monitoring of air quality in indoor environments.

Manufactured by ebm-papst, the new indoor air-quality (IAQ) monitor constantly assesses five key factors that can affect people’s health, including particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO2), volatile organic compounds (TVOC), temperature, and humidity. The device is suitable for deployment in a wide selection of facilities, including indoor industrial premises, offices, schools, health sector businesses, and care homes.

Providing notifications when air quality becomes unhealthy, the connected IAQ device can help facilities managers identify poor ventilation by transmitting air-quality data to a cloud-based dashboard, thereby providing real-time information that is readily available to users via a mobile application. The monitor is also compliant with the Modbus data communications protocol for BMS integration.

Sensor measurement ranges and accuracy specifications of the IAQ include:

• Particle sensing to ±10%@100~500μg/m3.

• Carbon-dioxide sensing of 0-10000 ppm ±40 ppm.

• Gas sensing at 0-1000 ppm of ethanol equivalents with an accuracy of 15%.

• Temperature measurement from -40 to 125°C ±0,3°C from 0-90°C.

• Relative humidity measurement from 0-100% RH ±2%.

The plug-and-play monitor works with the RESET Viral Index App and associated dashboard and is accordingly certified to the RESET standard, the world’s first sensor-based and performance-driven programme for the building environment. The standard creates a structure for data quality, continuous performance assessment and benchmarking.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Colour and contrast sensors
Test & Measurement
Detection of colours by a sensor is performed using different approaches, with various types of vision systems and sensors that detect colour and contrast being used, depending on what the outcome needs to be.

Read more...
Graphical source measure unit
Conical Technologies Test & Measurement
The IT2800 Series from ITECH are compact and cost-effective bench-top source measure units with the capability to source and measure both voltage and current.

Read more...
Sensor board with Doppler shift technology
Dizzy Enterprises Test & Measurement
MIKROE has introduced a new motion sensor Click board, to support the development of intrusion alarms, automatic door openers, and other presence-sensing applications.

Read more...
Temperature monitoring in the metal casting process
Instrotech Test & Measurement
Due to the spectral range and continuous temperature measuring range from 900 to 2450°C, the Optris PI 05M is especially suitable for the temperature measurement of molten metals.

Read more...
The importance of interference hunting in 5G network deployment and operation
Lambda Test Editor's Choice Test & Measurement
Identifying the source of interference signals within mobile network deployments and operations, and then mitigating or completely removing them, is an expensive and time-consuming task.

Read more...
Graphical bench multimeter
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P 4096 is a precision bench multimeter with TFT GUI for a high-resolution display of the measured values at up to 150 measurements per second.

Read more...
Trace electric cables in structures
Comtest Test & Measurement
Fluke has launched two new wire tracers that simplify the process of tracing and troubleshooting of energised and de-energised wires.

Read more...
65 GHz 12-bit oscilloscope platform
Comtest Test & Measurement
Teledyne LeCroy has announced the launch of its new WaveMaster 8000HD high-bandwidth, high-definition oscilloscope platform with models from 20 to 65 GHz of bandwidth.

Read more...
Tech for your tanks
Test & Measurement
JoJo IoT devices work together with a smartphone app to monitor tank levels, measure water consumption, and can be used in water detection.

Read more...
Time and frequency metrology course
Test & Measurement
During the month of October, the National Laboratory Association is hosting a training course titled ‘Time and Frequency Metrology’ at its premises in Persequor Technopark, Pretoria.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved