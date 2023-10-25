Indoor air-quality monitor

RS South Africa has announced the availability of a new monitor that provides continuous, easy-to-read and accurate real-time monitoring of air quality in indoor environments.
Manufactured by ebm-papst, the new indoor air-quality (IAQ) monitor constantly assesses five key factors that can affect people’s health, including particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO2), volatile organic compounds (TVOC), temperature, and humidity. The device is suitable for deployment in a wide selection of facilities, including indoor industrial premises, offices, schools, health sector businesses, and care homes.
Providing notifications when air quality becomes unhealthy, the connected IAQ device can help facilities managers identify poor ventilation by transmitting air-quality data to a cloud-based dashboard, thereby providing real-time information that is readily available to users via a mobile application. The monitor is also compliant with the Modbus data communications protocol for BMS integration.
Sensor measurement ranges and accuracy specifications of the IAQ include:
• Particle sensing to ±10%@100~500μg/m3.
• Carbon-dioxide sensing of 0-10000 ppm ±40 ppm.
• Gas sensing at 0-1000 ppm of ethanol equivalents with an accuracy of 15%.
• Temperature measurement from -40 to 125°C ±0,3°C from 0-90°C.
• Relative humidity measurement from 0-100% RH ±2%.
The plug-and-play monitor works with the RESET Viral Index App and associated dashboard and is accordingly certified to the RESET standard, the world’s first sensor-based and performance-driven programme for the building environment. The standard creates a structure for data quality, continuous performance assessment and benchmarking.
Colour and contrast sensors
Test & Measurement
Detection of colours by a sensor is performed using different approaches, with various types of vision systems and sensors that detect colour and contrast being used, depending on what the outcome needs to be.
Read more...Graphical source measure unit Conical Technologies
Test & Measurement
The IT2800 Series from ITECH are compact and cost-effective bench-top source measure units with the capability to source and measure both voltage and current.
Read more...Graphical bench multimeter Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P 4096 is a precision bench multimeter with TFT GUI for a high-resolution display of the measured values at up to 150 measurements per second.
Read more...65 GHz 12-bit oscilloscope platform Comtest
Test & Measurement
Teledyne LeCroy has announced the launch of its new WaveMaster 8000HD high-bandwidth, high-definition oscilloscope platform with models from 20 to 65 GHz of bandwidth.
Read more...Tech for your tanks
Test & Measurement
JoJo IoT devices work together with a smartphone app to monitor tank levels, measure water consumption, and can be used in water detection.
Read more...Time and frequency metrology course
Test & Measurement
During the month of October, the National Laboratory Association is hosting a training course titled ‘Time and Frequency Metrology’ at its premises in Persequor Technopark, Pretoria.