Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Temperature monitoring in the metal casting process

25 October 2023 Test & Measurement

During metal casting, the liquid material is poured into a mould, which, after cooling, becomes a solid body.

Both too-high and too-low casting temperatures can lead to quality defects. If the temperature of the liquid metal is too low, it may cool down too quickly in the mould, resulting in the mould being only partially filled. Too-hot casting promotes gas porosity in the cast part and could delay the solidification process, resulting in grain coarsening in the microstructure. Temperature monitoring of the liquid casting material is, therefore, indispensable for quality assurance.

Instrotech offers infrared cameras that monitor the casting process. The temperature of the liquid metal and that of the mould are constantly monitored so that the quality-critical cooling phase can be influenced.

The compact thermal imaging camera Optris PI 05M is primarily used for this purpose. Due to the spectral range and continuous temperature measuring range from 900 to 2450°C, it is especially suitable for the temperature measurement of molten metals.

The camera boasts a resolution of 764 x 480 pixels @ 32 Hz down to 72 x 56 pixels @ 1 kHz. It has a thermal sensitivity of less than 2 K for temperatures below 1400°C, and a full spectral range of 500 to 540 nm. It exhibits an accuracy of ±1% of measured value for object temperatures below 2000°C.

The short-wavelength PI 05M is ideal for measuring molten metals in the casting process, as the spectral range of 500 nm provides more accurate measurement with changing emissivity and is less sensitive to atmospheric influences.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Fax: +27 11 462 1958
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Colour and contrast sensors
Test & Measurement
Detection of colours by a sensor is performed using different approaches, with various types of vision systems and sensors that detect colour and contrast being used, depending on what the outcome needs to be.

Read more...
Graphical source measure unit
Conical Technologies Test & Measurement
The IT2800 Series from ITECH are compact and cost-effective bench-top source measure units with the capability to source and measure both voltage and current.

Read more...
Sensor board with Doppler shift technology
Dizzy Enterprises Test & Measurement
MIKROE has introduced a new motion sensor Click board, to support the development of intrusion alarms, automatic door openers, and other presence-sensing applications.

Read more...
Indoor air-quality monitor
RS South Africa Test & Measurement
Manufactured by ebm-papst, the new indoor air-quality (IAQ) monitor constantly assesses five key factors that can affect people’s health, including particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO 2), volatile organic compounds (TVOC), temperature, and humidity.

Read more...
The importance of interference hunting in 5G network deployment and operation
Lambda Test Editor's Choice Test & Measurement
Identifying the source of interference signals within mobile network deployments and operations, and then mitigating or completely removing them, is an expensive and time-consuming task.

Read more...
Graphical bench multimeter
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P 4096 is a precision bench multimeter with TFT GUI for a high-resolution display of the measured values at up to 150 measurements per second.

Read more...
Trace electric cables in structures
Comtest Test & Measurement
Fluke has launched two new wire tracers that simplify the process of tracing and troubleshooting of energised and de-energised wires.

Read more...
65 GHz 12-bit oscilloscope platform
Comtest Test & Measurement
Teledyne LeCroy has announced the launch of its new WaveMaster 8000HD high-bandwidth, high-definition oscilloscope platform with models from 20 to 65 GHz of bandwidth.

Read more...
Tech for your tanks
Test & Measurement
JoJo IoT devices work together with a smartphone app to monitor tank levels, measure water consumption, and can be used in water detection.

Read more...
Time and frequency metrology course
Test & Measurement
During the month of October, the National Laboratory Association is hosting a training course titled ‘Time and Frequency Metrology’ at its premises in Persequor Technopark, Pretoria.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved