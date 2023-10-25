Temperature monitoring in the metal casting process

During metal casting, the liquid material is poured into a mould, which, after cooling, becomes a solid body.
Both too-high and too-low casting temperatures can lead to quality defects. If the temperature of the liquid metal is too low, it may cool down too quickly in the mould, resulting in the mould being only partially filled. Too-hot casting promotes gas porosity in the cast part and could delay the solidification process, resulting in grain coarsening in the microstructure. Temperature monitoring of the liquid casting material is, therefore, indispensable for quality assurance.
Instrotech offers infrared cameras that monitor the casting process. The temperature of the liquid metal and that of the mould are constantly monitored so that the quality-critical cooling phase can be influenced.
The compact thermal imaging camera Optris PI 05M is primarily used for this purpose. Due to the spectral range and continuous temperature measuring range from 900 to 2450°C, it is especially suitable for the temperature measurement of molten metals.
The camera boasts a resolution of 764 x 480 pixels @ 32 Hz down to 72 x 56 pixels @ 1 kHz. It has a thermal sensitivity of less than 2 K for temperatures below 1400°C, and a full spectral range of 500 to 540 nm. It exhibits an accuracy of ±1% of measured value for object temperatures below 2000°C.
The short-wavelength PI 05M is ideal for measuring molten metals in the casting process, as the spectral range of 500 nm provides more accurate measurement with changing emissivity and is less sensitive to atmospheric influences.
