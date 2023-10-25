Categories

Passive Components



New series of chip-type capacitors

25 October 2023 Passive Components

Panasonic Industry recently released the new TX, TZ, JZ and KZ series of SP-Caps and extended popular KX series of SP-Caps. The chip-type capacitor series all benefit from the longest lifetime plus the lowest ESR values currently available. Damp heat performance is also very good being 100 hours at 85°C and 85% RH.

Thanks to their low profiles the SP-Caps can be designed-in close to heat sinks. Main target applications are 5G base stations, AI server, and industrial equipment.

The TX series has reached the edge of technology in terms of reliably withstanding up to 5500 hours at 135°C with a maximum capacitance of 470 µF, while offering ESR values as low as 3 mΩ. Meanwhile, the related TZ series is the ideal choice for customers that require more capacitance of up to 560 uF, coming with the same specifications and in the same compact height of 2,2 mm.

For less harsh environments, Panasonic Industry offers the JZ series with 3000 hours at 125°C and the KZ series with 5500 hours at 125°C, with capacitance ranging up to 560 µF, and a maximum height of only 2,3 mm. Rated voltage of these series is between 2 V and 6,3 V.


