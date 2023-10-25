New series of chip-type capacitors

Panasonic Industry recently released the new TX, TZ, JZ and KZ series of SP-Caps and extended popular KX series of SP-Caps. The chip-type capacitor series all benefit from the longest lifetime plus the lowest ESR values currently available. Damp heat performance is also very good being 100 hours at 85°C and 85% RH.
Thanks to their low profiles the SP-Caps can be designed-in close to heat sinks. Main target applications are 5G base stations, AI server, and industrial equipment.
The TX series has reached the edge of technology in terms of reliably withstanding up to 5500 hours at 135°C with a maximum capacitance of 470 µF, while offering ESR values as low as 3 mΩ. Meanwhile, the related TZ series is the ideal choice for customers that require more capacitance of up to 560 uF, coming with the same specifications and in the same compact height of 2,2 mm.
For less harsh environments, Panasonic Industry offers the JZ series with 3000 hours at 125°C and the KZ series with 5500 hours at 125°C, with capacitance ranging up to 560 µF, and a maximum height of only 2,3 mm. Rated voltage of these series is between 2 V and 6,3 V.
Analogue front end for sensor measurements
The NJU9103 AFE from Nisshinbo is a tiny analogue front end, with a 16-bit resolution ADC and up to 512 x signal amplification from the programmable gain amplifier.
SMD coupled inductors
TDK Corporation has expanded its family of flat wire inductors with the high-performance EPCOS ERUC23 coupled inductor series.
Corrosion-resistant GRP enclosures
The design offers better impact resistance, and all sizes have the additional feature of shelves moulded into the base, fitted with threaded inserts to house a PCB or other electrical equipment.
Polymer hybrid capacitors
ZUU series components feature the highest ripple current handling capability of 6,1 ARMS maximum, which is a 60% increase over the previous series at both 125 and 135°C.
Millimetre-accurate ultrasonic ToF sensor
InvenSense’s SmartSonic family of ultrasonic ToF sensors integrate a MEMS piezoelectric micromachined ultrasonic transducer with an ultra-low power SoC in a miniature reflowable package.
External Wi-Fi dual band antenna
The X9001748 is an IP67 black or white antenna, which offers protection against dust and water, and provides a high gain suited for Wi-Fi applications.
Metallised DC-link film capacitors
Engineered for robustness and endurance, the MKP1848H capacitors exhibit excellent thermal stability and offer a wide operating temperature range.