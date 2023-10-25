Categories

Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Single-channel software configurable I/O

25 October 2023 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The AD74115H is a single-channel, software-configurable, input and output device from Analog Devices for industrial control applications. The AD74115H provides a wide range of use cases, integrated on a single chip. These use cases include analogue output and input, digital output and input, resistance temperature detector (RTD), and thermocouple measurement capability.

The AD74115H has an integrated HART modem with the SPI port used to handle all communications to the device, including communications with the HART modem. The digital input and digital outputs can be accessed via the SPI or the GPIO pins to support higher speed data rates.

The device features a 16-bit, Σ-Δ ADC and a 14-bit DAC. The AD74115H contains a high accuracy 2,5 V on-chip reference that can be used as a reference for both the DAC and ADC.

The AD74115H is ideally suited to applications in process control, isolated industrial control systems, factory automation, and building control systems.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


