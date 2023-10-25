Sign and label printer

The new S3700 sign and label printer from Brady is a multi-colour industrial label printer that delivers both safety and efficiency for a business operation. With transformative shape cutting, powerful create-and-print capabilities can now be seamlessly incorporated into any business model.

Using thermal transfer technology at a resolution of 300 dpi, the S3700 can make signs, labels and tags for most applications. An automatic label set-up process eliminates any wasted time on printer calibration and sensor adjustments. The printer can use both continuous and die-cut labels up to a maximum width of 108 mm.

The unit can be used as a standalone printer using the intuitive colour touchscreen. Alternatively, an available software application can be used to create and download files to the S3700 for the printing of graphical images.

The S3700 is perfect for creating labels for asset tracking, component and equipment identification, electrical applications, facility identification, and hazard and safety warnings. The printer is bundled with a cleaning kit and all required cables.

For more information contact Brady South Africa, +27 11 704 3295, africa@bradycorp.com, www.bradysouthafrica.com





