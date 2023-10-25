Microchip’s 28 nm memory in production

GlobalFoundries and Microchip Technology have announced that Microchip’s 28 nm ESF3 third-generation SuperFlash embedded flash memory solution is in production using GF’s 28SLPe foundry process. The widely deployed non-volatile memory (NVM) solution is optimised for microcontrollers, smart cards and IoT chips.
Use cases for embedded flash are exploding with the drive for increased intelligence at the edge. Embedded memory for secure code storage, over-the-air-updates and enhanced functionality is on the rise in a wide range of applications in home and industrial IoT. Smart mobile devices and innovative platforms are required to meet these needs.
“GF is proud to partner with SST to develop, qualify and release to production this impressive embedded NVM solution on our robust 28SLPe platform,” said Mike Hogan, chief business unit officer at GF. “GF’s customers are finding this combination of high performance, excellent reliability, IP availability and cost effectiveness to be ideal for advanced MCUs, complex smart cards and IoT chips for consumer and industrial products.”
“SST and GF have partnered closely over the last decade to integrate and productise SST’s industry-standard ESF1 and ESF3 embedded Flash technologies into GF’s 130 nm BCD, 55, 40, and now 28 nm foundry platforms,” added Mark Reiten, vice president of SST, Microchip’s licensing business unit. “We are excited by the leadership position GF is establishing for the broadest offering of embedded NVM solutions, and expect our close partnership to deliver additional breakthroughs over the coming decade.”
The 28 nm SuperFlash technology will deliver the following benefits:
• Lowest cost 28 nm ESF3 solution, including true 5 V IO CMOS devices.
• Highly competitive SST ESF3 bit cell size of less than 0,05 micron squared.
• Operating temperature rating of -40 to 125°C.
• Sub-25 ns read access times, 10 µs program times and 4 ms erase times.
