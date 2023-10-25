Current-sense amplifier with PWM rejection

Analog Devices’ AD8410A is a high voltage, high bandwidth current-sense amplifier. The device features an initial gain of 20 V/V, and a 2,2 MHz bandwidth, with a maximum ±0,13% gain error over the entire temperature range.

The device has a minimum DC common-mode rejection ratio (CMRR) of 123 dB from -2 to 70 V.

This amplifier offers breakthrough performance throughout the -40 to 125°C temperature range and features an in-package trim core, which leads to a typical offset drift of ±0,21 μV/°C throughout the common-mode voltage range, without the need for chopping and autozero clocks. It includes circuitry to achieve a wide input common-mode range and balanced input bias currents, regardless of input differential voltage or common-mode voltage, and circuitry to achieve ultra-low CMRR drift.

The amplifier also includes circuitry to enable output accuracy in the presence of pulse-width modulation (PWM) type input common-mode voltages.

The AD8410A performs bidirectional current measurements across a shunt resistor in a variety of industrial and automotive applications.

