Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 module

25 October 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

u-blox has announced the u-blox JODY-W5, its newest module tailored for the automotive market. With its dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and dual-mode Bluetooth 5.3 technologies, including LE Audio, the module is ideal for preventing wireless network congestion in the car, and for delivering enhanced audio functionalities.

The new module is available in two operating temperature variants, withstanding up to 85°C or 105°C – meeting automotive grade 2 requirements. In addition, it provides an LTE-coexistence filter and various antenna configurations. Its pin compatibility with other u-blox JODY modules eases migration, enabling flexibility in design and upgradability, while saving time and cost.

The u-blox JODY-W5 supports a wide range of use cases, such as helmet-to-helmet communication for two-wheel vehicles, EV charging solutions like link/device configuration and data charging via an access point, telematics control and head units such as diagnostics and software updates, and infotainment with rear-seat entertainment connectivity, smartphone tethering, and hands-free calling.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

