32-bit MCU with embedded security

25 October 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

As security threats evolve and become more sophisticated, applications engineers need to consider implementing security functionality into their devices during the development process. To aid this process Microchip Technology has announced a new family of PIC32CZ CA 32-bit microcontrollers with a 300 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 processor, an integrated Hardware Security Module (HSM), and a wide range of connectivity and Flash memory options for added flexibility.

The HSM in the PIC32CZ CA90 is a monolithic solution that provides advanced security for industrial and consumer applications. The HSM operates as a secure subsystem with a separate MCU on board that runs the firmware, and security features including hardware secure boot, key storage, cryptographic acceleration, and true random number generator.

For products that require added security, factory provisioning is available on the PIC32CZ CA90 which, upon completion, provides customers with pre-provisioned devices ready to be deployed.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


