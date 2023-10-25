32-bit MCU with embedded security

As security threats evolve and become more sophisticated, applications engineers need to consider implementing security functionality into their devices during the development process. To aid this process Microchip Technology has announced a new family of PIC32CZ CA 32-bit microcontrollers with a 300 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 processor, an integrated Hardware Security Module (HSM), and a wide range of connectivity and Flash memory options for added flexibility.
The HSM in the PIC32CZ CA90 is a monolithic solution that provides advanced security for industrial and consumer applications. The HSM operates as a secure subsystem with a separate MCU on board that runs the firmware, and security features including hardware secure boot, key storage, cryptographic acceleration, and true random number generator.
For products that require added security, factory provisioning is available on the PIC32CZ CA90 which, upon completion, provides customers with pre-provisioned devices ready to be deployed.
FPGAs speed up intelligent edge designs ASIC Design Services
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has added nine new technology- and application-specific solution stacks to its growing collection of mid-range FPGA and SoC support.
Read more...Low pin count MCU with I3C support Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
Leading the way in I3C integration, Microchip Technology has released its PIC18-Q20 family of microcontrollers, the industry’s first low pin count MCUs with up to two I3C peripherals.
Read more...Raspberry Pi 5 announced RS Components SA
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
The R-Pi 5 comes with new features and is over twice as fast as its predecessor, the R-Pi 4, thanks to an upgrade to the main processor.
Read more...Microchip’s 28 nm memory in production EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
GlobalFoundries and Microchip have announced that Microchip’s 28 nm SuperFlash embedded flash memory solution is in production. The widely deployed non-volatile memory (NVM) solution is optimised for microcontrollers, smart cards and IoT chips.
Read more...NFC controller evaluation kit Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon’s NGC1081 is an all-in-one controller combining the functions of energy harvesting, NFC, sensing unit, and motor control on a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M0 processor core running at a CPU frequency of 28 MHz.
Read more...MCU for smart application design
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications.
Read more...MicroBRICK DC-DC regulator Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications.
Read more...Updated portable library API ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Holt Portable Library API now supports all Holt’s MIL-STD-1553 terminal devices, providing the customer with a layer of abstraction using standardised functions.