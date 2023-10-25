Local telecommunications partnership

IAC, a professional company based in Hong Kong, is dedicated to the transfer and sharing of aerospace technology to developing countries. Besides providing aerospace applications to the African markets, the company also focusses on satellite communications, navigation, and remote sensing applications.

One of its long-term goals is to bridge the digital divide by providing infrastructure to rural areas, which will provide Internet access, thereby providing the power of online education, online payment, and telemedicine.

The company’s remote sensing applications are a boost to disaster management, weather forecasting, and land cover mapping. It also provides applications in road transport vehicle management, and mining management using intelligent mapping systems.

IAC representatives will be visiting South Africa; and welcome prospective clients who wish to arrange a meeting to discuss involvement in their core business model. The company will be in Johannesburg on 6 to 8 November, and Cape Town on 9 and 10 November.

Any interested parties may contact Conrad Hendry, Country Consultant & Advisor: Hong Kong Trade Development Council on +27 10 590 3229 or conrad.hendry@hktdc.org





