All-in-one chips for automotive applications

25 October 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

STMicroelectronics’ SPSB081 automotive power-management IC is a Swiss Army knife of features including a main fixed-voltage low-dropout regulator (LDO), a secondary programmable LDO, four high-side drivers, a CAN FD transceiver, and an optional LIN transceiver. The ICs provide multiple standby modes with very low quiescent current, and programmable local or remote wake-up to help minimise power consumption.

The available variants include the SPSB081C3 and SPSB081C5, which contain a 3,3 or 5 V fixed LDO, respectively, with one CAN transceiver. The SPSB0813 and SPSB0815 contain the additional LIN transceiver. The secondary LDO, included in all variants, can be programmed through the IC’s SPI port to operate as an independent 3,3 or 5 V regulator, or to track the main LDO. The four high-side drivers can source up to 140 mA to power LEDs and sensors, with current monitoring and a 10-bit PWM timer for each channel.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





