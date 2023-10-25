All-in-one chips for automotive applications

STMicroelectronics’ SPSB081 automotive power-management IC is a Swiss Army knife of features including a main fixed-voltage low-dropout regulator (LDO), a secondary programmable LDO, four high-side drivers, a CAN FD transceiver, and an optional LIN transceiver. The ICs provide multiple standby modes with very low quiescent current, and programmable local or remote wake-up to help minimise power consumption.
The available variants include the SPSB081C3 and SPSB081C5, which contain a 3,3 or 5 V fixed LDO, respectively, with one CAN transceiver. The SPSB0813 and SPSB0815 contain the additional LIN transceiver. The secondary LDO, included in all variants, can be programmed through the IC’s SPI port to operate as an independent 3,3 or 5 V regulator, or to track the main LDO. The four high-side drivers can source up to 140 mA to power LEDs and sensors, with current monitoring and a 10-bit PWM timer for each channel.
Vishay honours EBV with distributor award EBV Electrolink
News
Vishay has honoured EBV Elektronik with the ‘Semiconductor Distributor of the Year – 2022’ award based on the company’s outstanding contribution, design activities, overall process excellence and performance throughout EMEA.
Quantum leap in battery technology
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
A German start-up has developed a solid-state battery ready for series production with outstanding properties: no cobalt, ten times longer service life, and non-flammable electrolyte.
Chip extends battery life EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Nexperia’s new DC-DC converter IC has been designed to extend the life of 3V coin cells in IoT applications.
400 W DC-DC converter Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The VCB48_EBO-xxWR3-N Series by Mornsun is a new series of DC-DC converters to meet the growing demand for medium- and high-power supplies in various fields including telecommunication, electric power, and industrial control.
Advanced power supply design automation EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations and SnapMagic have announced that PI Expert, Power Integrations’ robust, online design tool, now features schematic and netlist export, made possible by SnapMagic’s new schematic export technology.
Microchip's 28 nm memory in production EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
GlobalFoundries and Microchip have announced that Microchip’s 28 nm SuperFlash embedded flash memory solution is in production. The widely deployed non-volatile memory (NVM) solution is optimised for microcontrollers, smart cards and IoT chips.
Next-gen half brick DC-DC converters RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced new additions to its MCOTS product line that are based on its next generation, isolated, fixed-frequency synchronous rectifier technology.
Rack-mounted three-phase UPS Eaton Electric
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new Eaton 93PX 15-20 kVA UPS combines high efficiency with a compact footprint, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and improved cybersecurity.
Medical-grade converter module Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
The REM60-W series of medical-grade regulated DC/DC converters from RECOM features reinforced 5 kV AC isolation with low 4,5 µA leakage.