DSP, Micros & Memory



NFC controller evaluation kit

25 October 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Infineon’s NGC1081 is an all-in-one controller combining the functions of energy harvesting, NFC, sensing unit, and motor control. With a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M0 processor core running at a CPU frequency of 28 MHz, this controller offers excellent processing power.

The microcontroller allows for the development of miniaturised smart devices that can be controlled and powered by a personal mobile phone. It can operate in passive mode, where it communicates wirelessly and harvests energy from the NFC field, and in battery mode as a self-contained sensing node. The device includes standard peripheral modules such as UART, I2C, SPI, and a 32 kHz RTC.

Infineon has now released a development kit for the NGC1081 for engineers who want to use the tag-side controller as a solution for sensing via NFC and energy harvesting. The evaluation board comes with temperature demo firmware pre-installed. It has an integrated debugger interface, and a temperature sensing mobile application is available for download that communicates with the pre-programmed firmware.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


