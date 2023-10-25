NFC controller evaluation kit

Infineon’s NGC1081 is an all-in-one controller combining the functions of energy harvesting, NFC, sensing unit, and motor control. With a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M0 processor core running at a CPU frequency of 28 MHz, this controller offers excellent processing power.
The microcontroller allows for the development of miniaturised smart devices that can be controlled and powered by a personal mobile phone. It can operate in passive mode, where it communicates wirelessly and harvests energy from the NFC field, and in battery mode as a self-contained sensing node. The device includes standard peripheral modules such as UART, I2C, SPI, and a 32 kHz RTC.
Infineon has now released a development kit for the NGC1081 for engineers who want to use the tag-side controller as a solution for sensing via NFC and energy harvesting. The evaluation board comes with temperature demo firmware pre-installed. It has an integrated debugger interface, and a temperature sensing mobile application is available for download that communicates with the pre-programmed firmware.
FPGAs speed up intelligent edge designs ASIC Design Services
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has added nine new technology- and application-specific solution stacks to its growing collection of mid-range FPGA and SoC support.
Read more...Low pin count MCU with I3C support Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
Leading the way in I3C integration, Microchip Technology has released its PIC18-Q20 family of microcontrollers, the industry’s first low pin count MCUs with up to two I3C peripherals.
Read more...Raspberry Pi 5 announced RS Components SA
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
The R-Pi 5 comes with new features and is over twice as fast as its predecessor, the R-Pi 4, thanks to an upgrade to the main processor.
Read more...Microchip’s 28 nm memory in production EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
GlobalFoundries and Microchip have announced that Microchip’s 28 nm SuperFlash embedded flash memory solution is in production. The widely deployed non-volatile memory (NVM) solution is optimised for microcontrollers, smart cards and IoT chips.
Read more...32-bit MCU with embedded security Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The highly configurable PIC32CZ CA microcontrollers are available with a 300 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 processor and an embedded Hardware Security Module.
Read more...MCU for smart application design
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications.
Read more...MicroBRICK DC-DC regulator Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications.
Read more...Updated portable library API ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Holt Portable Library API now supports all Holt’s MIL-STD-1553 terminal devices, providing the customer with a layer of abstraction using standardised functions.