Securely connect IoT devices to Azure IoT Hub

STMicroelectronics has released software that simplifies connecting IoT devices built using the latest STM32H5 microcontrollers to Microsoft’s Azure IoT Hub.
The STM32Cube expansion package, named X-CUBE-AZURE-H5, consists of a set of libraries and application examples for high-performance microcontrollers of the STM32H5 series, acting as end devices.
The sample application shows secure device-to-cloud connectivity with Azure IoT Hub, including network configuration and data publishing. The application handles Azure messages, methods, and twin update commands. This solution also leverages ST’s embedded security software, Secure Manager, to connect the STM32H5 securely to Microsoft Azure cloud.
STM32H5 MCUs are programmed in ST’s own factory to give each one its own unique identity. The identity is managed by Secure Manager and allows smart devices to be easily registered with Azure IoT Hub without needing to keep their identities secret during object production. Secure Manager stores the credentials needed to connect to Azure IoT Hub, and other device secrets and assets, within the STM32H5 MCU.
Microchip Technology has added nine new technology- and application-specific solution stacks to its growing collection of mid-range FPGA and SoC support.
Leading the way in I3C integration, Microchip Technology has released its PIC18-Q20 family of microcontrollers, the industry’s first low pin count MCUs with up to two I3C peripherals.
The R-Pi 5 comes with new features and is over twice as fast as its predecessor, the R-Pi 4, thanks to an upgrade to the main processor.
GlobalFoundries and Microchip have announced that Microchip’s 28 nm SuperFlash embedded flash memory solution is in production. The widely deployed non-volatile memory (NVM) solution is optimised for microcontrollers, smart cards and IoT chips.
The highly configurable PIC32CZ CA microcontrollers are available with a 300 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 processor and an embedded Hardware Security Module.
Infineon’s NGC1081 is an all-in-one controller combining the functions of energy harvesting, NFC, sensing unit, and motor control on a 32-bit Arm Cortex-M0 processor core running at a CPU frequency of 28 MHz.
The Renesas RA4E2 microcontroller features a 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core, and offers an entry-level solution for the design of low-memory, low pin count, small package applications.
Panasonic Industry and Symbiotech have released a new Wirepas Mesh demo kit for BLE flagship module PAN1780, enabling IoT applications to easily setup a mesh network.