Securely connect IoT devices to Azure IoT Hub

STMicroelectronics has released software that simplifies connecting IoT devices built using the latest STM32H5 microcontrollers to Microsoft’s Azure IoT Hub.

The STM32Cube expansion package, named X-CUBE-AZURE-H5, consists of a set of libraries and application examples for high-performance microcontrollers of the STM32H5 series, acting as end devices.

The sample application shows secure device-to-cloud connectivity with Azure IoT Hub, including network configuration and data publishing. The application handles Azure messages, methods, and twin update commands. This solution also leverages ST’s embedded security software, Secure Manager, to connect the STM32H5 securely to Microsoft Azure cloud.

STM32H5 MCUs are programmed in ST’s own factory to give each one its own unique identity. The identity is managed by Secure Manager and allows smart devices to be easily registered with Azure IoT Hub without needing to keep their identities secret during object production. Secure Manager stores the credentials needed to connect to Azure IoT Hub, and other device secrets and assets, within the STM32H5 MCU.

